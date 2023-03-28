Fitness influencer Jen Selter is launching a line of resistance bands and advertised the upcoming release during a workout with a gorgeous view.

Jen shared a look into her grueling sweat session as she recorded herself on a balcony.

The brunette beauty shared the videos to her Instagram Story, as she was joined by her trusty companion, Gram.

For her workout, Jen was clad in a coral and orange-colored two-piece featuring a bandeau top and matching bottoms.

Jen wore a white ballcap and neon orange athletic shoes and secured her brunette locks in a low ponytail as she got to work burning calories and toning her muscles.

In addition to resistance bands, Jen used dumbbells to perform a series of leg lifts, squats, and lunges.

Fitness enthusiast Jen Selter teases the launch of resistance bands

She captioned her first photo, “Bands launching so soon 👀👀,” and in the second photo, tagged Fitplan App’s Instagram handle.

Jen showed off her athleticism with an outdoor workout using resistance bands. Pic credit: @jenselter/Instagram

As she performed a squat, Jen’s dog, Gram, licked her leg. Jen humorously captioned the shot, “Homeboy @gramselter wants that coconut oil 😂😂.”

For her last slide, Jen struck a pose to show off the fruits of her labor. Jen’s taut and toned abs took center stage in the snap as she popped one leg and held onto her bikini bottoms with her hands as she smiled, looking towards the ground.

Jen continued to promote her upcoming resistance bands in her IG Story. Pic credit: @jenselter/Instagram

White puffy clouds filled the skyline behind her, and turquoise-colored water provided a gorgeous visual in the backdrop. Jen tagged Go Hustle Happy, using a hat emoji, giving credit to the brand responsible for designing her hat.

Jen talks about becoming a successful fitness influencer on social media

In a YouTube video on her channel, @JenSelter, the fitness phenom, talked about how she got her start as a fitness model and influencer. She told her 58,500 subscribers that ever since she was younger, she’s enjoyed photography.

Jen has used photography as a way to get a start on Instagram, where she currently has a whopping 13.7 million followers.

“My passion for photography all ties into how I got started on Instagram, my career, my job,” Jen said. “After high school, I had no idea what I wanted to do.”

Jen said while her classmates were preparing for college, she was telling her parents that she wasn’t sure what to do with her future. The Long Island native took a “gap year” to figure out what she wanted to do with her life.

During that year, Jen went to makeup school while working full-time at two different gyms and babysitting part-time. Jen called her year off “one of the best decisions” of her life.

Jen’s time working at the gym inspired her fitness career. She gave working out a try and said she loved it and discovered it was her way to relieve stress.

Eventually, Jen became friends with trainers and gym members and learned her techniques from them. Jen created an Instagram account, sharing her fitness inspiration, and, as they say, the rest is history.