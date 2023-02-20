Jen Selter, a famed fitness influencer, just took her workouts to a whole new level…literally. The “OG influencer” is raising the bar on fitness fashion with a retro rollerblading look that flattered her gym-honed figure.

She proved the classic activity is still relevant in today’s health and fitness space as she was seen posing for a photo shoot in a one-piece swimsuit, taking things up a notch with her blades.

Not afraid to take risks, Jen showed off her balancing skills on the white rollerblades with black laces as she got into a slight lunge position with her adorable dog on her hip.

The fitness phenom, who boasts over 13 million Instagram followers, stood against a blue background as she looked at the camera with an intense stare.

She wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a higher waistline and open sides that revealed her taut figure, and her dark hair cascaded down her shoulders on top. Her makeup look was fresh and natural for the shoot, with mascara and dark pink lipgloss.

Jen posted the picture to her Instagram Stories, revealing the rolled-up blue background in a behind-the-scenes peek at what is sure to be a stunning photoshoot.

Jen Selter is a personal trainer for the Fitplan app

The brunette bombshell is a personal trainer for the Fitplan app along with other famous faces, including Yanet Garcia, former Yankees baseball player Alexander Rodriguez, and Olivia Culpo’s main squeeze, NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

Known for popularizing the “belfie,” Jen’s Fitplan workouts include an eight-week home workout called Everyday Bands, which uses exercise bands in the moves, and the eight-week Bikini Body Challenge which takes place in the gym.

The app costs $15.99 on a monthly plan, but a free seven-day trial is available to start out with for those who are unsure if they want to stick with it throughout their fitness journey.

Jen posts motivational fitness videos and photos to her social media pages

On February 9, Jen posted a video of herself doing a tough arm workout on her balcony. She stood in front of an absolutely gorgeous ocean backdrop and wore a hot pink and black ensemble that featured leggings and a matching sports bra.

She advertised the Fitplan app in her caption along with a motivating message, as she is known for frequently posting on her social media pages.

She began with an endorsement for the app, writing, “Sweat O’ Clock baby!! Join me on the @fitplan_app and get access to all of my workout programs 💗💪🏼💗.”

She continued with a message that was more for life in general, writing, “If your circle isn’t motivating you to grow mentally, emotionally or physically.. It’s time to cut them off. Those around you will either inspire or drain your energy, choose wisely 💗.”

For anyone looking to add some motivating energy into their life, Jen is a fantastic person to follow. Not only her main Instagram page but her page for healthy recipes, @idreamaboutfood, and fitness motivation page @motivationforfitness.