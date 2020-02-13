Jeff Bezos’ net worth means he could buy nearly 800 of those $165 million mansions

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos purchased media mogul David Geffen’s Beverly Hills mansion, known as the Warner Estate, at a record-setting price of $165 million.

The property originally belonged to Warner Bros. founder, Jack L. Warner, in the 1930s but was acquired by Geffen in 1990.

It is a 13,600-square-foot mansion located on a nine-acre property that includes extensive terraces, gardens, greenhouses, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a nine-hole golf course, guest houses, and an emporium or motor court with a massive garage and gas pumps.

Bezos’s company, Bezos Expeditions, also reportedly dropped $90 million for an underdeveloped plot of land in Los Angeles that belonged to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate.

He also purchased three apartments in New York City at $80 million.

The news of the massive purchases comes after multiple media sources reported last week that Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were secretly shopping for property in the Los Angeles area.

Bezos’ purchase sets a new record for the L.A. area

As we previously reported, the purchase amount of $165 million sets a new record in the Los Angeles area. It surpassed the record set last year by Lachlan Murdoch’s purchase of the Bel-Air Chartwell mansion at $150 million.

When Geffen purchased the Warner mansion in 1990, he paid only $47.5 million.

How much is Jeff Bezos’ net worth?

According to Forbes, as of February 13, 2020, Jeff Bezos’ estimated net worth was $131.2 billion.

Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index estimates his net worth at $132 billion.

According to CBS, at an estimated net worth of $131 billion, Bezos is currently the richest man in the world.

However, Forbes reported on January 17, 2020, that Bezos was not the richest man in the world at that time due to fluctuating Amazon stocks. The richest man in the world at that time was the French business mogul Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, who was worth $117 billion.

Bezo’s net worth means he could buy nearly 800 of those $165 million mansions

While $165 million would seem an incredibly massive fortune to most people, it was only a drop in the bucket to the Amazon head honcho’s net worth of $132 billion.

$132 billion means that Bezos could purchase 800 of the Beverly Hills mansion.

According to Bloomberg, Bezo’s wealth is 2,087,175 times the median U.S. household income and 0.642% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the entire U.S.

He could buy 84.4 million troy ounces of gold and 2.36 billion barrels of crude oil.