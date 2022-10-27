Lauren Sanchez went for a hike and brought along her camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shared a glimpse into her extraordinary life as a privileged woman.

Lauren Sanchez has shown a passion for remaining active, and her social media reflects that drive.

The Emmy award-winning journalist, who has dated Jeff for a few years, often updates her 208k Instagram followers with daily happenings from her life.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, her billionaire boyfriend has appeared frequently on her page, as the two travel and enjoy unimaginable wealth.

However, Lauren showed an appreciation for things money cannot buy when she got in touch with Mother Nature. This week, Lauren went on a hike in Japan, and she posted footage from her travels.

The clip started with Lauren in selfie mode as she smiled from the wilderness.

Lauren Sanchez enjoys Japan hike

Lauren rocked aviator sunglasses, a baseball cap, and a gold necklace as she engaged in the cardiovascular activity. She wore a sleeveless top and black spandex as she glistened with sweat under the bright sun.

Lauren wore a neon green backpack and carried a walking stick as she hiked through the forests of Japan. In the video, she showed moss-covered stairs that she later climbed to a scenic ravine. There were old trees with long, thin trunks, seemingly reaching to the sky with the sun peeking through the foliage.

Lauren also walked through a grassy knoll, and she completed the video from a boat on calm waters.

She added Shawn Mendes’ Lost in Japan as the background music to her video montage.

Her caption read, “The most incredible hiking experience in Japan. One of the hikes was Koguchi to Nachi falls over Ogumo-tori Pass. While the hike was more than 8 hours, it was worth it. (My feet my say otherwise).”

Before hitting Asia for exploration, Lauren supported Jeff in Europe, where he received a big award.

Jeff Bezos receives philanthropy award from Vatican

Last week, Jeff and chef José Andrés received big honors from the Vatican. Both were named Prophets of Philanthropy with an award from the Galileo Foundation, which has close ties to the Catholic Church.

Lauren was at Jeff’s side as he received the big honors in Vatican City, with other philanthropists present.

According to Market Watch, Jeff committed to spending $10 billion by 2030 to help combat climate change. This pledge to donate in the future likely played a role in Jeff’s recent honors.