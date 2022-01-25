Jeannie Mai shares a post-baby body pic, says ‘nothing prepared me for postpartum’

Jeannie Mai at the 51st NAACP Image Awards – Non-Televised Awards Dinner held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jeannie Mai Jenkins gave birth only two weeks ago to her baby with Jeezy, but it’s almost impossible to be prepared for the adjustment from pregnancy to new motherhood.

The Real co-host took to Instagram to show a post-baby body pic and talk about some of the struggles of being in the postpartum period.

Jeannie Mai talks postpartum struggles after baby Jenkins’ arrival

Jeannie Mai opened her most recent Instagram post with a statement about new motherhood, writing, “While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING.”

She goes on to say, “No book I’ve read, advice I’ve gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby.”

She notes that the photo was taken just a few days postpartum, and the briefs from Frida Mom are “LEGIT the best d*** thing.”

Frida Mom’s website advertises postpartum care products such as briefs, creams, sprays, and self-care packages for new mothers.

The post ends with “The 4th trimester has been the hardest trimester yet, but I’m a happy, healing mom over here.”

Later, Jeannie Mai took to her Instagram story to praise mothers for going through childbirth and admitting that she has a lot of healing to do after having her baby.

“Can I just start off by saying I got so much respect for moms… next level,” she said. “I’m in my first week of postpartum and I definitely don’t feel ready for recovery. That feels like a long time away because I feel like my body is still reacting from what just happened.”

Despite what may be a long recovery, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have been met with a lot of support from their friends and fans alike when it comes to baby Jenkins.

The couple has been extremely quiet about their baby, and have yet to share if the baby is a boy or a girl.

What we know about Baby Jenkins so far

A week after their baby was born on January 11, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy shared the name of their child: Monaco Mai Jenkins

Monaco’s name was inspired by the city Monaco, France, where the couple had a conversation about “what it meant to do life together.” It was this conversation that inspired the couple to grow and have a family, and so their baby was named after a city where they changed their lives.

Alongside sharing Monaco’s name and birthdate, Jeannie Mai posted a nursery tour on her YouTube channel, Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.

The nursery tour shows a gender-neutral nursery with a changing table, hand-me-down dresser, clothes, and everything else a mom and baby could want and need inside. Mai made it a point to focus on “the important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here.”

Jeannie Mai focuses on keeping things gender-neutral for her baby in the video, including the clothes. While showing a robe she bought for Monaco, she says, “Everything I shopped for had to be okay for boy or girl which actually made me really excited, because you realize how many times you stop yourself from cornering your kid into a ‘boy’ or a ‘girl’ thing and I really enjoyed shopping and getting everything gender-neutral.”

While fans are eager to learn whether baby Monaco is a boy or a girl, it doesn’t appear that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are concerned with making sure their baby fits in with any gendered stereotype or theme.

Regardless of baby Monaco being a boy or girl, fans are eager for the first photo of their new baby to be posted, but it sounds like Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are perfectly content to take their time and enjoy the newest addition to their family together.