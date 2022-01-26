Jeannie Mai reveals sex of baby with Jeezy, says ‘I feel chosen’

Jeannie Mai at the Bad Boys for Life Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Jeannie Mai has recently revealed the sex of her first baby with rapper Jeezy, much to the delight of her co-hosts, fans, and viewers.

It’s a girl for the couple, who was born nearly one year after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia.

The television host and stylist called into The Real on Tuesday, sharing the big news, and talked about how it feels being the mother of a girl.

Jeannie Mai reveals sex of her and Jeezy’s baby

Tuesday’s episode of The Real featured co-hosts Jay Pharoah, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, and Garcelle Beauvais getting a special call from Jeannie Mai Jenkins to reveal the sex of her baby.

“I am very excited to share that Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl,” she told her co-hosts via video conferencing, which sent them into a frenzy.

“I knew it! I told you from the beginning!” Adrienne shouted in excitement, adding, “I really wanted you to have a girl. I don’t know why.”

“We were shocked because everybody thought it was a boy,” Jeannie Mai admitted.

She also gave advice to other moms trying to anticipate which gender their baby might be based on “superstitions.”

“I want to say to all moms out there, the superstitions like how high your belly is and what your skin is like- all those things aren’t true. Throw them out the window.”

Her co-hosts said many people felt it was going to be a boy due to the name Monaco ending in the letter “o.” However, that’s not the case, as Jeannie Mai shocked them. Even Jeannie Mai said she and her husband Jeezy chose the name before the baby’s birth, so it was a surprise for them to learn it’d be a girl.

Jeannie Mai speaks about being the ‘mom of a girl’

During her video call to The Real, Jeannie Mai also spoke about how it feels to be the mother of a girl.

“That’s the part that I’m still just so overwhelmed with. I can’t explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands,” she said.

“I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. I can’t wait to have that bond with Monaco. I also thought about all the things I didn’t learn as a little girl,” she shared, adding she “can’t wait” to teach her daughter those things.

“There’s just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me, and I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can’t tell you- I feel chosen. It’s emotional. I can’t wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly little girl,” Jeannie Mai told her co-hosts.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy revealed baby news last year

Hip-hop artist Jeezy, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, and Jeannie Mai revealed their relationship back in August 2019. During the Season 6 premiere of The Real, she opened up about why she fell in love with hip hop star Jeezy.

“He’s introspective; he’s passionate; he’s incredibly deep; he’s a visionary. He’s a great leader. He’s an amazing servant to his community,” she shared on the talk show.

After several years of dating, the two became engaged on March 27, 2020. According to Vogue’s report, they officially became husband and wife at an intimate wedding ceremony held at their home in Atlanta, Georgia.

They announced they were expecting their first child together last September. On January 11, 2022, they officially revealed the birth of their child, although they kept many people in the dark about the baby’s name and sex.

Jeannie Mai explained how they decided on Monaco

Just days ago, Jeannie Mai shared a video on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel (below) with a tour of “Baby J’s Nursery” and revealed the official name.

During the video, she spoke about a picture she took during her first trip with Jeezy while they were dating. They discussed their future goals together during that trip to Monaco, France. It also provided the baby’s name and a theme for the nursery.

“That’s really the theme of the nursery, is what Monaco is about. Family. Moments. Traveling. Discussions. Important key moments in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here,” she shared.