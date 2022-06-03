Jeannie Mai introduces baby Monaco five months after her birth

Jeannie Mai shares daughter Monaco with her husband Jeezy Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Jeannie Mai has finally introduced fans to her five-month-old baby, Monaco.

The Real host, 43, shares her baby daughter with her husband Jeezy, 44. In 2021, the couple got married and announced that they were expecting their first child together later that year.

Speaking to Women’s Health at the time, Jeannie said: “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy welcomed Monaco in January of this year

Despite giving birth to Monaco in January 2021, Jeannie and Jeezy made the decision to not show their baby to the public.

However, it’s fair to say they’re ready to show off their daughter, as Jeannie introduced Monaco in a brand new YouTube video from her channel, Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.

Beginning her video, the 43-year-old said: “You know when it comes to Hello Hunnay, I’ve always just sat here to tell you story after story of everything that’s happened in my life.

“Fam, there’s no way that I could sit here and just tell you about the amazing, magical, phenomenal human-being that has entered my life. So let’s show you.”

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed daughter Monaco in January 2021. Pic credit: Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai/YouTube

Jeannie Mai began to tear up as as she prepared for Monaco to be brought on camera

Jeannie then shared a series of clips that showcased precious moments of Monaco as a newborn to being five months.

Overcome with emotion as she prepared to bring her daughter on camera, the TV host said: “I’m really nervous. Everything online is so mean, now I’m like scared.”

She went on to say: “Every time I hear Monaco, it actually moves things in my body. Even right now as I think about her about to see you guys, I get so nervous. I think this is what I was a going through the last five months.

“It’s such a weird combination between being so excited about something but knowing that world is a really mean place sometimes and I can protect myself, I can block y’all but you can’t do that with a baby.

Jeannie Mai was fearful about showing Monaco online. Pic credit: Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai/YouTube

“This is why it was so hard for me to get to this place, to share Monaco.”

Not long after, Jeannie’s nerves turned to joy as her mother Mama Mai brought Monaco onto the camera.

The tot looked absolutely adorable with her orange bow headband and leopard print jumpsuit.

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Choked up tears over this video. Knowing Jeannie’s journey which she opened up to us about not wanting kids, then she got her new man who showed her so much love and together they created this bundle together.

“She looks so happy being a mom and her daughter is so beautiful, also surrounded by people who adore her.”

Pic credit: Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai/YouTube

A second user commented: “Look at your precious baby girl with animal print and a head band on like Mama Mai. Omg, she is so beautiful. It’s so amazing seeing you as a Mommy and your mom as a grandma. God bless you and your beautiful family.”

Pic credit: Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai/YouTube

Jeannie Mai finally introduced baby Monaco to her fans and the little one is adorable.