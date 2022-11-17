Jay Leno may need skin grafts after gasoline fire caused serious burn injury

The injuries Jay Leno sustained in a fire incident might require skin grafts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Julian Blythe/HollywoodNewsWire

Talk show host Jay Leno suffered serious burns after being involved in a gasoline fire on November 12, 2022. While he has assured his supporters that he is recovering, a recent update suggested that his burns are serious enough to require skin grafts.

Following the incident, he was transported to Grossman Burn Center in California, where he has remained for treatment and recovery.

So far, he has been receiving hyperbaric oxygen treatment while at the burn center. The medical treatment is a process used to accelerate the healing rate of burns by increasing the body’s oxygen supply.

While he has been undergoing this treatment frequently, some of his burns might require skin grafts. He reportedly suffered some third-degree burns that could require more significant treatment.

Skin grafting is the process of removing skin from one part of the body and transplanting it to another area. If Leno does require this procedure, it suggests that he has lost or damaged too much skin in some burn areas.

Despite potentially needing skin grafts, Leno has been confirmed to be in stable condition and is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Leno suffered his injuries in a gasoline fire

Leno reportedly sustained his injuries while working on an automobile. He is known for his Jay Leno’s Garage YouTube channel, where he details his restoration projects on vintage cars.

He was working on one of these projects in his garage when things went awry. The perpetrator of the incident was a clogged fuel line that caused a fuel leak.

As a result of the leak, Leno was doused in gasoline. Soon after, a spark trigged a fire causing severe burns to the left side of his face and his hands.

Leno’s fans were concerned when news broke that he had been involved in an accident. However, by November 14, he had issued a statement assuring fans that he was alright.

In a statement to People, he said, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Despite suffering the harrowing incident, he remained optimistic for a short recovery period.

How long will Leno need treatment?

While Leno is estimating he’ll be out of the hospital shortly, his doctors aren’t too sure. Dr. Peter Grossman, director of the Grossman Burn Center, gave a cautious but hopeful update on the TV host.

He explained that Leno has undergone surgical procedures, as well as aggressive hyperbaric oxygen treatment. What is concerning to the doctor, though, is the serious nature of his facial burns.

Grossman stated, “Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning.” While the hands don’t seem of as much concern, the facial burns might be prompting the potential skin graft procedure.

While there doesn’t appear to be any nerve damage, Grossman explained it’s too early to tell if Leno will sustain remnants of his injury. He also reiterated that while Leno is in good condition, his injuries are still serious.

Hence, it seems too early to say when Leno will be released from treatment. He canceled all of his events two weeks out but seemed eager to be out of the hospital by the end of that period.

It remains to be seen how well his treatment continues to go, but perhaps, with his determination, he will be out before the holidays.