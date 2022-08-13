Jay Cutler responds to Kristin Cavallari’s claims about their ‘toxic’ marriage 

Jay Cutler responds to Kristin Cavallari’s claims of a toxic relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Jay Cutler appeared on the podcast Sofia with an F and discussed allegations made by his ex-wife, Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari.

Kristin previously appeared on Call Her Daddy, where she made claims about Jay’s toxicity and red flags.

Jay chose the perfect forum to clear his name: Sofia with an F.

Podcast fans may remember that Sofia Franklin and Alexander Cooper originally co-hosted Call Her Daddy.

The two had a very public falling out after Sofia wanted to negotiate for more money from Barstool Sports, but Alex Cooper moved on without her partner. Shortly after the rupture, Alex left Barstool, inking a $60 million deal with Spotify.

Sofia is a host in her own right, as her podcast is popular with fans who appreciate her humor, wit, and interviewing skills.

Sofia Franklyn and Jay sat down in Nashville, where she wanted to know about Jay’s response to Kristin’s allegations.

Jay Cutler remains diplomatic about Kristin Cavallari on Sofia with an F

The host, Sofia said, “She said the marriage was toxic. It was unhealthy. There were a lot of red flags.”

Jay answered, “I’ve kind of steered clear of all that. If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her.”

Jay continued, “She’s the mother of the kids. And if that’s the way she feels, I mean it’s changed over the course of two and a half years.”

Sofia mused, “Because it starts to get messy with the finances and stuff.”

Jay nodded and said, “But I also don’t understand, like, it’s two and a half years. Why are we having these conversations?”

The host, Sofia, agreed and said that it was strange how Kristin prefaced the conversation. Sofia said, “She prefaced it by saying he’s the father of my kids. My parents would never do that.”

But then, Kristin made anti-Jay comments. Sofia continued, “And then she was like ‘toxic, unhealthy as f**k, red flags.”

Sofia and Jay laughed, and the former NFL star said, “It’s comical.”

Kristin Cavallari appears on Call Her Daddy, talks Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari sat down with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy last week, and talked about her relationship with former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler. Kristin discussed her relationship with Jay and mentioned the time when she called off the engagement right before the wedding.

Kristin said, “Basically, I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce, and so I guess if there’s any takeaway from that is you can’t ignore red flags.”

She continued, “People don’t change, and you’ve got to trust your gut.”

Kristin and Jay were married from 2013 to 2020 and welcomed children Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.