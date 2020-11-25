Jay Alvarrez sex tape leak revealed by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on Impaulsive podcast

A leaked sex tape supposedly featuring Jay Alvarrez was revealed by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on the Impaulsive podcast yesterday.

Mike — who is friends with the male model, travel blogger, and surfer — said he was DM’d by a fan who stumbled upon the clip at Pornhub.

The footage, which looked professionally edited, was apparently well buried on the site with just a few thousand views and featured Jay getting intimate with a female Russian model.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mike claimed on the show that the woman in question was Russian model Sveta Bilyalova, who has six million followers on her @svetabily Instagram account, although this has not been confirmed by Monsters & Critics.

Mike began talking about the leaked sex tape eight minutes into yesterday’s podcast episode, titled The First Influencer Sex Tape, saying, “I believe this is breaking news, by the way,” to which Logan replied, “this is big!”

Mike continued, “It’s not big yet; it’s going to be big once this episode plays. I don’t know that this is a known fact. Long story short, I get this DM from a fan… that says, ‘yo, Jay Alvarrez dropped a sex tape. It’s on Pornhub.’

“You know, we’ve had Jay Alvarrez on the show — he’s a stud. He also likes to challenge the status quo, but I said to myself, but would he drop a sex tape? He does campaigns for Guess and s**t, and Esquire, you know, big brands!

Read More Logan Paul PDA photos with brother Jake’s ex Tana Mongeau were just a prank

“But I went over to Pornhub, and I searched it out, and you know, hidden in the coffers there, locked up with very little viewership on it, almost like it could have skated under the radar if people on a giant podcast hadn’t talked about it.”

Mike then went on to say how a German videographer friend of his had told him that “some of those scenes had been borrowed for a piece that he used two years ago.”

He added, “So this video has existed, and this leads me to believe that this is probably a leaked video.”

Watch the discussion below (WARNING: NSFW):

Mike later posted in the YouTube comments of the Impaulsive podcast episode that the allegedly leaked Jay Alvarrez sex tape video had been removed from Pornhub since the podcast aired.

Another version was later uploaded to the site, however, and the clip was also live on other adult websites at the time of writing, although it remains to be seen if these will also be removed.

Alvarrez previously appeared on the Impaulsive podcast in November 2018, when he talked about DM’ing girls and revealed he was “40 to 50 percent fluent” in Russian.