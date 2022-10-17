Jason Momoa smiles shirtless while saying goodbye to his series, See. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Vivienne Vincent/Landmark Media

Jason Momoa bid adieu to his character Baba Voss with a series of on-set shirtless snaps.

The Aquaman actor, 43, has been a part of the Apple Plus series See over the past three seasons.

As the Season 3 finale aired on October 14, Jason shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the show to share his gratitude for being a part of it.

The first two photos showed the actor smiling and posing playfully at the camera while ironically covered in fake blood and wounds. The realistic makeup covered Jason’s face and arms, as well as his entire chest and stomach region.

Jason’s third photo consisted of another shirtless shot, where he was seen holding a sledgehammer above his head while standing in front of the See set.

Jason showed off his signature long, wavy hair, which he has become known to rock both on and off-screen.

In his caption, Jason gave homage to the show as it aired its final episode of the season.

“LOVE YOU @seeofficial @appletvplus i had the greatest time playing BABA VOSS if u haven’t seen the series. check it out. mahalo to everyone who supported this amazing show. love to the care and cast. can’t wait to show you the next one,” he said.

Other photos in the post showed Jason posing in other character costumes, stills from the show, and him playing an electric guitar while standing in a snowy field.

Jason Momoa opens up about his experience filming See

When it comes to playing Baba Voss, Jason Momoa explained that the role was truly difficult for him at times.

“This role was the biggest one of putting me through the wringer,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter. “Because of what was going on in my own life as well as what was going on with the character. What he had to go through was pretty much full max, full tilt, all the time.”

Although Jason’s role was quite the “bloody one,” showrunner Jonathan Tropper also said that Jason “has a real appetite for that kind of stuff” and fought through a hefty amount of injuries while filming.

“The series just lends itself to this brutal world and we always want to make sure it feels organic and natural,” Tropper added.

However, as a whole, Jason said that he has never played a character with so much depth. He revealed, “I’ve never played a role where I’ve been able to go through this whole arc and spend this much time with a character that I love so deeply.”