Jason enjoyed his “Sunday funday” aboard a fishing boat while he donned a cheeky loincloth. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jason Momoa enjoyed a day on the Pacific Ocean for a “Sunday fun day” and thrilled his millions of followers with his physique in the process.

The actor and activist recently took to the Hawaiian seas for a fishing trip.

Over the weekend, the handsome Aquaman actor shared some photos from his Sunday adventure on his Instagram Feed in a carousel post.

In his first photo slide, Jason posed while holding a can of Mananalu, his aluminum bottled water company aimed at ridding the planet of single-use plastics. Jason positioned his can of water so that it appeared the beautiful rainbow in the background was pouring into it.

Next, Jason shared some snaps of his crew members as they set upon the Pacific Ocean at sunrise. In a group shot, Jason posed on the dock, giving a Shaka sign to the camera, alongside some of his friends and crew holding up the skipjack tuna – commonly called Aku in Hawaii – they had caught.

Jason’s burly physique took center stage in the next slide, as he posed wearing nothing but a loincloth, as he held an Aku in one hand and smiled for the camera. The 43-year-old father of two got cheeky in a video of him reeling in a fish, again clad in his skimpy loincloth, which blew in the wind, narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction.

Jason Momoa enjoys ‘Sunday funday’ for Hawaiian fishing trip

Jason was sure to thank his crew in the caption, which read, “Rainbows in my @mananalu.water sunday funday. amazing time with da ohana. big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week. cheeehuuu @brianandrewmendoza @love_cycles @monamabel cliff @kahookahi @mananalu.water aloha j.”

Many of Jason’s 17.1 million IG followers swooned over his ripped build in the comments section, many of them admitting to being distracted by his barely-there attire.

“Hmmm I don’t think [I] was watching the fishing,” joked one fan.

Another fan expressed their gratitude in Hawaiian, writing, “Big Mahalo for that loin cloth flapping in the wind!”

Pic credit: @prideofgypsies/Instagram

One of Jason’s followers asked for more footage of his fishing outfit while another thanked the cameraman for capturing the footage.

“Move that fish,” joked another fan, “I’m trying to see something.”

Jason is dedicated to doing away with single-use plastics

Jason isn’t only an acclaimed actor who’s easy on the eyes– he’s also passionate about saving the oceans. He is the founder of Mananalu, whose goal is to “unplastic” the planet.

As a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, the island holds a special place in Jason’s heart. He shares that his “aha” moment occurred during a flight when he realized he was surrounded by single-use plastic water bottles.

“We can no longer wait. It’s time to stop pointing at the problem, and get on with the solution,” Jason said of his brand. “Single-use plastic is bad for people and bad for the planet. It’s time to switch to aluminum.”

Jason is so dedicated to the cause that he recently shaved off his long locks to draw attention to the effort and help save the oceans.

During a video in which he documented having his head shaved, Jason told his fans, “So… shaving off the hair. Doing it for single-use plastics. I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop. … Help me, help me. Plastic bottles are ridiculous.”