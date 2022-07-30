Jason Momoa reportedly still dating Eiza González after brief split

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez are the latest Hollywood couple. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jason Momoa and actress Eiza Gonzalez appear to be back on again after a brief split.

The Aquaman star was spotted with the 32-year-old actress on their first public outing as a couple.

They were photographed riding on his Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California, confirming that they have rekindled their relationship.

Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split at the beginning of the year after a 17-year relationship.

It is unclear when Eiza and Jason started dating but a source via PEOPLE magazine claimed the two began seeing each other in February after meeting “through work and mutual connections.”

They recently reunited in London, England where they reportedly partied at a nightclub but left separately.

Jason and Eiza are reportedly trying to make it work

The Hollywood couple is booked and busy; therefore, some insiders claim that they are struggling to make time for each other.

The Aquaman star is set to appear in the upcoming Fast & Furious movies and has promotional duties for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set for release next year.

Gonzalez is working on two upcoming series– the Apple TV+ show Extrapolations and a Netflix project: The Three-Body Problem.

“They are trying to keep it going and don’t know where it will lead. It’s working for now, the way it is,” a source told E! News.

The insider added that Momoa is “getting ready to film in Hawaii, where he will be for a few months.”

The pair reportedly “see each other whenever they can,” adding, “He is hoping she can make it out to Hawaii to visit.”

Is Jason Momoa rebounding with Eiza Gonzalez?

Some sources say that the Aquaman star is rebounding with the Mexican actress after spending almost two decades with Lisa Bonet.

The former couple shares a daughter and a son. Momoa is also close friends with Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz and his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz.

“There is an attraction there,” a source tells PEOPLE of Momoa and González. “Eiza really likes him. He is a fun guy. They stay in touch and see each other when they can.”

“They both have very busy careers though. They hang out when they are in the same city,” the insider adds. “They enjoy it. It’s not serious, or a relationship. Eiza is not looking for that right now.”

Gonzalez was linked to Hemsworth after his split from Miley Cyrus. She was also linked to Josh Duhamel after his split from ex-wife Fergie.

The stunning actress also reportedly dated Timothée Chalamet and Maluma.