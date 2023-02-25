Jason Momoa launched a new brand and is excited to share that it’ll soon be available in Hawaii and northern California.

Jason has already proven himself to be a successful actor, and now the hunky actor and activist is setting his sights on another business endeavor.

The 43-year-old father of two shared a Reel on Instagram to kick off the weekend, promoting his new vodka brand.

Knowing what captivates his audience, Jason recorded the video shirtless from his hot tub to share his exciting announcement.

Jason’s hot tub was in a tropical environment, surrounded by lush grass, green trees and plants, and a body of water behind him, possibly the Pacific Ocean.

“Aloha, everyone,” Jason greeted his 17.2 million Instagram followers before thanking them for their support since he launched his vodka brand, Meili.

Jason Momoa shares an exciting announcement about his latest business endeavor from his hot tub

“The biggest thing is, we’re gonna be in Hawaii!” Jason exclaimed, noting that Hawaiian store shelves should be stocked with Meili and ready for patrons to enjoy by April.

On top of Hawaii getting shipments of Meili, truckloads are en route to northern California as well. In the meantime, as Jason noted, fans of the brand can have it delivered to them.

Jason had some fun with a Meili bottle, taking a swig before dousing himself with its contents, telling his fans, “It’s good to shower with, too, you know?”

As it turned out, Jason was joking. He had put plain old H2O in the empty bottle and used it as his water flask. He ended his lighthearted video by sprinkling his videographer with some of his water as they shared a laugh.

“We launched @MeiliVodka a little over a month ago in Southern California. The support and the feedback are wonderful. Stoked to announce that it will be available soon in Hawaii and Northern California. It’s my new water bottle till my @Manananlu comes in. Remember to drink responsibly. Aloha J,” Jason captioned his share.

Jason’s Meili Vodka brand was founded on the four elements, fire, water, earth, and air. Jason’s work as an environmental activist is clear in his vodka brand — the bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled glass.

Until Meili is available in stores across the U.S., customers can purchase Jason’s vodka online. It’s also available in popular southern California stores such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Ralphs, and Albertsons, as well as several bars and restaurants.

Jason founded his aluminum-bottled water company Mananalu Water to eliminate single-use plastics

In the caption of his IG post, Jason mentioned waiting for his Mananalu. Mananalu is Jason’s eco-friendly bottled water company featuring aluminum cans.

Jason created his purified water brand to eliminate single-use plastics using “resealable and infinitely recyclable” aluminum cans. Their motto is “drink one. remove one,” based on the premise of removing “1 planet-hurting plastic bottle from ocean-bound waste for every bottle of Mananalu you drink.”

Mananalu is sustainably sourced from Montana, Nebraska, and California, using reverse osmosis and a triple-filtering process. The brand offers plain or flavored water, including Lilikoi Passion and Tahitian Lime, and is infused with electrolytes.

Mananalu is available at retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market, Ralphs, Foodland, and Amazon.com.