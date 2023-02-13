Jason Momoa showcased his athletic prowess as he trained like a “legend” with a world-class rock climber.

Rock climbing is certainly not for the fainthearted or the weak, but as Jason proved, he’s neither.

The hunky actor, whose full name is Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa, shared a video on Instagram, showing off his strength, stamina, and flexibility.

In an Instagram Reel set to the song Bangarang by Skrillex, Jason was featured alongside the famed rock climber, Chris Sharma, as they showed their fans and followers how they prepare to scale mountains.

The video opened with a shirtless Jason showing off his sculpted abs and muscular shoulders as he prepared to get to work.

Jason stretched on the floor, arching his back as he twisted his torso from side to side. Next, the strapping 43-year-old did some chin-ups on a bar before tackling some grueling army crawls with ease.

Jason stood up to perform some lunges, barefoot and clad in nothing but black shorts with a red and yellow geometric pattern on them.

Executing some pushups with dumbbells, the Aquaman star made the tiring exercise look easy as he put his chiseled shoulders to work.

After completing his workout, Jason stretched as he chatted and shared a laugh with his workout buddies.

The video was captioned, “A small sample of how these titans train with the legend. @marktwight #training #climbing #passion 🎥 @giancolafoto.”

Jason’s video was well-received, with over 811,000 likes and more than 7,200 comments. Many of the comments came from Jason’s admirers, who admittedly couldn’t get enough of the video.

“I watched this way too many times 👀🤦🏾‍♀️😂” one commenter confessed.

Another joked, “Imagine trying to do anything around Jason… like walk or breathe.”

“Great, now I’m pregnant 🙄🙄🤣🤣,” quipped another devotee, while another jokingly begged, “Can somebody help me out of this thirst trap??? I might die here. Geezus.”

Rock climbing is one of the ways 6′ 4″ Jason stays in shape, and it’s one of his favorites too.

“I found it better for myself to train for things that I love. For instance, rock climbing has always helped me and inspired me,” Jason told Australian Men’s Health.

The Game of Thrones actor also incorporates other forms of cardio into his regime, including surfing, yoga, and Pilates.

Jason’s healer and trainer, Damian Viera, shared some of his client’s diet tips with Men’s Journal. In order to maintain his impressively robust physique, Jason consumes lots of carbs.

“Jason couldn’t do something like a ketogenic diet because he needs readily charged energy from carbs to be explosive,” Viera shared.

Before a role such as his one in Aquaman, Jason will do a quick fast to lose any excess water weight and cleanse his organs.

Jason founded Mananalu Water to eliminate single-use plastics and protect our oceans

Not only is Jason a talented actor who’s easy on the eyes, but he’s also a staunch advocate for eliminating single-use plastics.

Jason founded Mananalu Water, the brand that prides itself on its aluminum cans. Its name stems from the Hawaiian words “mana,” which means “the sacred spirit of life,” and “Nalu,” a “powerful wave that pushes across the ocean.”

Growing up surrounded by the beauty of nature in Hawaii, Jason was inspired to protect the oceans.

He came up with the idea for Mananalu Water during a flight where he noticed all the beverages were being served in single-use plastic containers.

Jason teamed up with some friends and the big-name aluminum packaging company Ball Corporation, and his idea came to fruition.

Jason reinforces his passion for the planet on his brand’s website: “We can no longer wait. It’s time to stop pointing at the problem and get on with the solution. Single-use plastic is bad for people and bad for the planet. It’s time to switch to aluminum.”