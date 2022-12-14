Jason Momoa and John Cena team up for action-comedy Killer Vacation

Jason Momoa and John Cena have been cast in a new action-comedy movie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jason Momoa and John Cena are set to team up for an upcoming action-comedy movie.

The Aquaman star and wrestler-turned-actor are leading the Warner Brothers flick Killer Vacation.

Details are sparse as to the film’s plot is still under wraps, but it’s likely Jason, 43, and John, 45, will put their ripped bodies and bulging biceps to good use in the movie.

Variety reports that Mark and Brian Gunn, the cousin, and brother of DC co-boss James Gunn, have penned the script with John Rickard and Peter Safran producing.

Sources have said that Jason and John first met on the set of the upcoming Fast and the Furious movie Fast X.

Following their natural chemistry and rapport with one another, the two wanted to work on another project together.

Insiders familiar with the movie’s plot and tone compared it to the James Cameron–directed action film True Lies.

Both lead actors already have a strong connection to Warner Brothers.

Jason has previously worked with the studio on Aquaman in 2018 and its sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is due to be released next year.

John is currently starring in HBO Max’s Peacemaker as his DC character of the same name.

The Daddy’s Home actor first portrayed Peacemaker in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Jason Momoa on the future of Aquaman

News of his new movie comes as Jason revealed whether or not he will keep playing the half-human, half-Atlantean in the super-successful franchise Aquaman.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter in August, the Game of Thrones star discussed how much longer he will be starring in the films.

He revealed, “As long as we can. If people don’t like it and it feels like it’s past its due date, then we won’t make another one. But if they love it, then we will make more, you know. I don’t want to force anything down someone’s throat to watch it. But I love it.”

Jason isn’t just the leading man in the Hollywood blockbuster – the dad-of-two has also helped pen the story for the sequel.

He said that following wrapping up on Aquaman, he “went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it.”

Jason added, “It’s got my heart in it. I feel very connected to the character and have played him across, what, four movies now?”

Fans will have to wait over a year to watch the much-anticipated film, with its release date scheduled for December 25, 2023.