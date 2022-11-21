Jason David Frank, the original green Power Ranger, dies of apparent suicide at 49

Jason David Frank is dead at 49. Pic credit: @jdffn/Instagram

There’s very sad news for Power Rangers fans. Jason David Frank, who played the role of Tommy Oliver, the Green and White Power Ranger, has died.

Sources say that Jason died of an apparent suicide. The 49-year-old actor and mixed martial artist is survived by his four children.

Jason started with the original kid’s show, The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, back in 1993. He appeared as an enemy in the series during Season 1 before becoming a hero and joining the other five Power Rangers to fight evil.

Once the Green Power Ranger’s powers deteriorated, he became the crew leader and changed into the White Power Ranger. Jason has also played a Red Ranger and a Black Ranger in other shows in the Power Rangers franchise.

He was on the original series for three years. Jason also played Tommy in several Power Rangers spinoffs, such as Wild Force, Zeo, Dino Thunder, Megaforce, Ninja Steel, and Hyperforce.

His masterful kung fu skills were not just an act. Jason fought professionally in MMA for about two years. He was trained in Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo, and Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu.

Jason David Frank’s wife recently filed for divorce

Jason’s wife Tammie just filed for divorce this summer, and Jason was served at a Comic Con Event in Texas. She cited the reason for the split was infidelity on his part.

TMZ confirmed the split as well as Jason’s untimely death. Tammie also said that the marriage ended because of constant conflict between the couple and his alleged cruel treatment of her.

The couple married in 2003 and separated in July 2022. Tammie requested the couple’s Texas home as well as a vehicle.

Power Ranger Thuy Trang also passed young

The original Yellow Power Ranger, Thuy Trang, died tragically in 2001 at 27 years old. She was killed in a car accident.

When the accident occurred, Thuy was on her way to serve as a bridesmaid for her friend Angela Rockwood. Another bridesmaid was driving Thuy and Angela between San Francisco and Los Angeles when the car drove off the road and hit the rock face on the side of the road. The car then flipped several times before hitting the safety rail and plunging over the bank.

Angela was thrown from the vehicle and survived; however, she did develop quadriplegia due to her injuries. The driver did not sustain any lasting injuries. Thuy died before she made it to the hospital.