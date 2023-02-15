Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, admittedly isn’t a huge fan of golf, but that didn’t stop her from attending an event and showing off her style while she was at it.

The Aldeans hit up Phoenix, Arizona, to attend one of the PGA Tour’s highest-attended events, the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

Brittany and Jason posed for some photos during the outing, and she shared a snap in her Story on Instagram, where she has 2.4 million followers.

Looking relaxed and handsome for the event, Jason went casual in a green, short-sleeved henley top paired with light gray pants. He traded his signature cowboy hat for a black Wounded Warriors Project ball cap and donned a pair of round aviator sunglasses.

Jason’s lovely wife, Brittany, matched her hubby, also clad in green for the gorgeous day. Brittany opted for The Attico mini sweatshirt dress in a sage green color.

Brittany’s dress — which retails for $586 online and she describes as “comfy but still cute” and “the perfect outfit for a day at WM” — featured long sleeves, a mock neck, gathered detailing at the waist, an asymmetric hem, and an embossed logo.

The short hem of the dress highlighted the blonde beauty’s long and lean legs, and she paired her outfit with some taupe-colored combat boots for a fun and sporty vibe.

Brittany wore her blonde hair in long waves with a center part and accessorized with a gold chain and her dazzling smile.

Brittany didn’t provide a caption for the shot but tagged her and Jason’s friends, Dee Jay Silver and Jenna Perdue, at the bottom of the pic.

Brittany is a successful social media influencer and businesswoman

Brittany shares her love of fashion with her millions of fans and followers both on Instagram and on her LikeToKnowIt (LTK) site and app.

The former American Idol contestant has 66,900 followers on LTK, where she shares everything from her favorite kids’ fashion to organization ideas, beachwear, makeup, gift ideas, and of course, outfit inspo.

Brittany also has an Amazon storefront where she inspires her followers with more fashion, lifestyle, home decor, and beauty favorites.

When it comes to makeup, Brittany is a huge fan, and she always looks fantastic. Some of her favorite products to stay looking gorgeous include the Loving Tan two-hour express tanning mousse for a sunkissed glow, the TouchBeauty heated eyelash curler for long-lasting curled lashes, and Wiwoseo’s false lashes for the days she wants a more glamorous look.

Brittany has parlayed her love of all things beauty and fashion into some of her brands. Her hair extension brand, Xo Britt, was a popular brand launched in early 2021 but has recently sold all of its inventory.

On the Xo Britt website, Brittany writes to her dedicated customer base, “Our inventory is completely sold out! Being able to partner with [luxury hair extension brand Harper Ellis Hair] and provide you with salon-quality hair for the past two years has been a dream.”

“And to all of you who poured your love and support into the Xo Britt brand… I love you and am so grateful for you!” Brittany’s message continues. “Sending you all so much love always!”

In the meantime, fans of Brittany’s can still snag some merchandise from her apparel brand, Brittany and Kasi.