Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in weekend Daisy Dukes

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is looking stunning as she heads out for some weekend fun in a cowgirl look.

The American Idol alum, 34, got her yee-haw on as she took one of her children out to a local attraction last night, also showing off a summery and leggy outfit as she rocked frayed Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots.

Brittany, married to country singer Jason since 2015, was shouting out the brands behind her label, but it was as much a fashion display as a family one as the blonde spent quality time with son Memphis.

The photo, shared to Brittany’s Stories, showed her out in the sun and backed by a red-and-white windmill.

Flaunting her toned legs in her denim shorts, the mom of two added in a simple black vest top to match a mini backpack, then upping the country vibes via a pair of green and low-heeled cowboy boots.

“@boot_barn_official @wrangler,” the hair extensions founder wrote.

Brittany Aldean and her son outdoors. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Together with 45-year-old husband Jason, Brittany is also a mom to daughter Navy. The couple tied the knot in a 2015 Mexico wedding.

Jason Aldean’s wife making America ‘cowboy again’

Since posting her mom-and-son outing, Brittany has updated with a patriotic vibe and in a printed tee shouting out country legend Willie Nelson. Posing outdoors and in a dark tee, plus a pair of leggy shorts, Brittany also wore a “MAKE AMERICA COWBOY AGAIN” baseball cap, writing: “Make American [cowboy hat emoji] Again.” A geotag placed her in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany and Jason reside in Nashville, TN and also own a sprawling second mansion in Florida.

Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in bikini for pool party

In early June, Brittany made headlines for wowing in a burnt orange and busty bikini as she threw a massive pool party for her besties. Stunning in shades and a bandana from her backyard, Brittany wrote: “Orange you glad it’s summertime.” The star has opened up on her body and how she stays in shape – she named-dropped a major brand in 2021 while telling Hollywood Life:

“I function best and feel the best when I’m healthy and I’m doing things right, whether that be exercise, diet, all the above. So for me, I do South Beach Diet, because that’s what works for me and it’s very simple.”

“With two children, the last thing I want to do is go to the grocery store with the kids. That’s not fun, especially right now with everything going on, so it’s nice to have something that comes to your house and also being able to grab and go or pop the frozen meal,” she added.