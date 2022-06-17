Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in thigh-skimming shorts

Brittany and Jason Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is giving Carrie Underwood a run for her money in the leg department. The 33-year-old American Idol alum, married to singer Jason since 2015, was all smiles in a photo featuring her famous husband earlier this week, and it was leg game strong as she flashed her pins in shorts.

Brittany is followed by 2.1 million on Instagram. Her post came with a regional shout-out as she revealed loving being “home” in the Carolinas.

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany stuns in leggy shorts

A big group photo welcomed fans. Brittany was sandwiching a crowd including 45-year-old Jason, with everyone posing at dusk and outdoors.

Brittany sizzled as she flaunted her tan and toned legs – the hair extensions entrepreneur wore tight black shorts with a graphic print tee to match.

Flashing her pearly whites, the mom of two kept low-key with her long blonde locks swept back into a slick do, also sporting gold earrings and warming makeup.

The gallery also included touching moments with kids Memphis and Navy, plus a family shot as Jason, Brittany, and their children chilled by an outdoor fountain in a downtown area.

Taking to her caption, Brittany wrote: “I always LOVE coming home to the Carolinas♥️ This time was EXTRA special because my brother and his wife just happened to have their baby when we were there😭🙏🏼 What an amazing weekend with the ones we love.” The photos come in the wake of Jason’s appearance at this year’s CMA Fest – also performing were Cry Pretty hitmaker Carrie Underwood and Kittenish founder Jessie James Decker.

Brittany was born in North Carolina and currently resides in Nashville, TN with Jason – the couple has, however, bought a stunning and sprawling Florida mansion.

Jason Aldean’s wife gushes over husband in pandemic reveal

In 2020, Brittany opened up on marriage to Jason and being a mother, telling Country Now:

“We have these beautiful kids, we have a great life. And that’s the core of it all, and I said this in the beginning: If everything went away tomorrow, and we didn’t have another thing but like a box to live in and our kids, I would still be there a hundred percent of the way.”

She added: “I don’t need all the things, cause I have you and I love you to pieces and I just don’t want anyone else. I feel like if that’s the core, and I truly feel fortunate.”