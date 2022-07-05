Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in swimsuit for weekend boat day

Brittany and Jason Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany celebrated the Fourth of July in a swimsuit with her family and besties.

The 34-year-old American Idol alum posted for her 2 million+ followers on Sunday, and it looked like she’d invited some of her BFFs over for boat time.

Jason Aldean’s wife in swimsuit with major weekend energy

Posting a fun sideways snap, Brittany Aldean flashed her pearly whites while peeping hints of her sensational swimsuit body.

The mom of two wore a sleeveless pink swimsuit, rocking an animal-print baseball cap in brown and black and chic dark shades affording Hollywood vibes.

Snapping the selfie with her BFFs while on a boat, the hair extensions founder wrote: “THE BEST BOAT DAY.”

Brittany Aldean and friends in a boat selfie. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Fans know that Brittany and 45-year-old Jason Aldean spent the Fourth of July in Florida, where they own a luxury property. The popular couple calls Nashville, Tennessee, home, though. Shortly before the holiday weekend, Brittany updated her followers with a gorgeous date night shot as she and country king Jason posed on a luscious green lawn overlooking swish water settings. “Miami,” Brittany wrote while flaunting her gorgeous legs in a plunging, slinky slit dress and heels.

Jason Aldean gushes over his wife Brittany

Speaking to Popculture, Jason Aldean revealed that the couple’s bond is unbreakable.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The cool thing with me and her is we truly are — and I hate to sound like a Hallmark card here — we truly are best friends,” he said.

“We do everything together. She’s on the road with me. I don’t like being out there unless she’s out. It just makes it easier for us. She travels with me. We’re kind of inseparable, which is great. I like it that way. It’s cool. You can be married to somebody that truly you’re best friends with, and that makes it fun. It makes it the way it’s supposed to be,” Jason added.

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, started dating shortly after the blonde competed on American Idol. They announced they were dating back in March 2014, going public at that year’s CMT Awards. In September 2014, Jason popped the question, with March 2015 bringing a luxurious Cancun, Mexico wedding. In 2017, Jason and Brittany welcomed their son Memphis, with their daughter Navy arriving two years later in 2019.