Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in swimsuit for Florida weekend

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is stunning in a colorful swimsuit look while enjoying a romantic Florida weekend with her famous husband. The 33-year-old, married to country singer Jason since 2015, went couples game strong last weekend, posting a gorgeous him-and-hers moment and proving that her marriage is rock-solid.

Brittany, who competed on Season 11 of American Idol and began dating Jason shortly after, looked stunning in a skintight bathing suit, and the vibes were both chill and glam as the two enjoyed an outdoor moment.

Jason Aldean’s wife looks stunning in swimwear

All smiles as she snuggled up to her man while under lofty terrace ceilings, Brittany sent out a cute smile and her flawless skin as she wore a low-cut and strappy swimsuit in floral pink and blue.

Peeping a mint-green sarong and wearing her blonde locks down with two braid details, the blonde wrapped one arm around Jason, who sent the camera a direct gaze while in a white tank and blue baseball cap – “Florida” on it shouted out the couple’s location.

Brittany, who is raising two kids with Jason, also flaunted a fun green manicure, with a heart emoji as the only caption.

Brittany and Jason are fresh from purchasing a home in Florida and are currently building a new place in Nashville, TN.

Brittany boasts 2.1 million Instagram followers. Her account focuses heavily on kids Navy and Memphis, shared with Jason, plus her promotional activities, hair extension and clothing lines, and high-profile appearances. Glamming up in a purple minidress in March as she posed with Jason, Brittany stunned fans in a leggy display, writing:

“Last night was a blast watching my honey win SINGLE OF THE YEAR❣️🏆 wow wow wow! It never gets old💜 BIG Thanks to our glam squad for always pulling us together⚡️.”

Jason Aldean’s wife said falling in love was easy

There’s plenty of gushing from Brittany, whenever she speaks of Jason. “He’s such a good person. He’s so humble and he’s really, really a great person,” she told Taste of Country. “I try to encourage him to not be so interview-y and more real with everybody and just let them see you, because it’s really hard to not fall in love with him.”

“Social media for him is work. Touring and music is not,” she added. “He definitely sees it as a more of like an invasion sometimes. I have to tell him, you have so many fans out there and people that are really curious about what you’re doing.”