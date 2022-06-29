Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in skimpy bikini for summer

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is bikini game strong as she stuns in swimwear on the beach.

The 34-year-old American Idol alum is fresh from a gallery of shorefront shots posted to social media, ones sending out major green energy, plus the blonde’s killer figure.

Jason Aldean’s wife impresses in beachy bikini look

Posting for her 2.1 million followers yesterday, Brittany stunned fans with three photos and a video – all the snaps showed the mom of two flaunting her legs in a coordinated look that very much fitted her fruit emoji caption.

Opening with a smile and amid sandy dunes and lapping waves, Brittany showed off her toned pins in a slit green miniskirt, one she paired with a citrus bikini top and green bucket hat.

Adding in shades as she posted barefoot, Brittany drove fans to swipe, where she posed all pouty-faced and seated on sands while topping up her tan.

A third photo continued the theme, although the fourth slide came in video mode as the blonde smiled in a selfie and went super close-up in her hat. She captioned her gallery with an apple, kiwi, and pear emoji.

Brittany had tagged herself in sunny Florida. While she and 45-year-old country star Jason reside in Nashville, TN, they also own a sprawling property in the East Coast state. In March of this year, Jason told Music Mayhem Magazine:

“Well, we’ve had a couple houses in Florida and so we actually just bought a house. We’re not building one, but we bought one down there that we’re kind of having some stuff done to it and we haven’t stayed in it yet though. I love it.” Meanwhile, Brittany had told her Instagram followers: “We just bought again in Florida… and are currently building something new in Nashville.”

Jason Aldean’s wife shares romantic snap with Jason

Earlier this summer, North Carolina native Brittany shared a cute couples snap as she enjoyed some downtime with Jason. She tends to post updates showing her busy mom-of-two life as she raises kids Memphis and Navy, but it was date time in this shot.

Of course, joint photos of the couple prove the most popular.

In April, Brittany uploaded a hallway shot as she and Jason walked hand-in-hand. Stunning in a pink look, she wrote: “Attended an amazing benefit last night enjoying fashion and raising money for musicians💕 @symphonyfashionshow @lelarose Thank you for having us❣️.”

Brittany’s Instagram is followed by country singers Jessie James Decker and Carrie Underwood.