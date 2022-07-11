Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in plunging swimsuit

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is stunning in plunging swimwear as she hits the beach in Florida.

The 34-year-old, married to country star Jason since 2015, made it a family affair last weekend as she updated her Instagram – photos showed Brittany enjoying precious time with her family as everyone enjoyed the Miami shorefront.

Jason Aldean’s wife popular in beachy swim look

Posting for her 2 million followers, Brittany wowed with her summer-ready body on show – indeed, many comments asked how the blonde stays so trim.

Crouched down and laughing in her opening shot, Brittany flaunted her figure in a cut-out and tight black swimsuit, one paired with a chic wrap sarong and coordinating with a fun bucket hat.

Brittany was with son Memphis in this shot, although a swipe right brought in 45-year-old Jason as the two goofed around on the beach, with further slides showing a rather amusing scene as a sudden wind hit the beach.

“It’s all fun and games until….,” Brittany had written, clearly referring to the ominous-looking wind making everything from the parasols to the family belongings blow around.

A shot from the beach outing was also shared to Jason’s Instagram. His 3 million+ followers got a him-n-hers shot as Brittany held his hand. The couple was snapped walking towards the shore, and from the ocean, with Jason flaunting his abs in swim trunks as American Idol alum Brittany laughed in her eye-popping swim look. “Always a fun day with this one,” Jason wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jason manages to gush over Brittany at just about every opportunity.

“She’s a great mom,” he stated in a press conference and mentioning son Memphis. “Her favorite thing is bath time. She would give him five baths a day just because she likes to see him in the tub. He likes getting baths, anyway. That’s their little special part of the day.”

Jason Aldean says he and wife Brittany are ‘inseparable’

“I hate to sound like a Hallmark card, but we truly are best friends,” Jason continued. “We do everything together. She’s on the road with me; I don’t like being out there unless she’s out. We’re kind of inseparable, and I like it that way. It’s cool when you can be married to someone who you’re truly best friends with. That makes it fun, and makes it the way it’s supposed to be.”

Jason and Brittany got engaged in September 2014, tying the knot one year later in Mexico. Memphis is joined by sister Navy.