Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in plunging bathroom swimsuit

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany is looking summer-ready in a super-stylish swimsuit. The 33-year-old American Idol alum continues to pack her social media with cute weekend videos of kids Memphis and Navy splashing around outdoor pools, but it’s rare for her to peep her swimsuit body.

Looking sensational, Brittany stunned fans from her bathroom, going selfie mode.

Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in weekend swimsuit

Country singer Jason’s other half reminded her two million+ followers of her incredible figure as she filmed herself from a luxurious gray-marbled bathroom yesterday.

Posing in front of a mirror and under a chandelier, the blonde flaunted her trim waist and ample cleavage while in a halter and plunging black swimsuit, taking on a monokini feel via exposed paneling below the bust.

Also showcasing her golden tan, Brittany glammed up in statement dark shades, pairing her accessories with her swimwear and holding a drinking glass as she wore her blonde locks swept back and away from her face.

Rings and a manicure completed the look as Brittany seemed A-Okay for a pool day.

Brittany, who studied Environmental Science in college but always eyed modeling, was born Brittany Kerr. In 2010, she entered a Victoria’s Secret modeling contest. While she never made it with the iconic brand, she did wind up as an NBA cheerleader ahead of competing on American Idol in 2012. That same year, she and Aldean were photographed getting cozy at a bar. In September 2014, the couple announced they were engaged, marrying six months later.

Brittany Aldean opens up on marriage to star Jason

In an Instagram story, Brittany addressed life as wife to Jason. “Not easy for me,” she wrote. “I’m WAY better about it now, but when I met Jason, it was a whirlwind. The pictures, videos … it was all so new to me.”

“Over the years, people have become cooler to us/me, which I’m thankful for. But for a while … Whew!!! It was hard. I will say, it takes someone special to be with someone in the public eye,” she added.

In 2020, she told the Get Real with Carolien Hobby podcast:

“We fight about things, you know? He’s a huge hunter; I’m an animal activist. Things happen, you know? So you have your moments where you just want to strangle each other, and we make that very clear. But, at the end of the day, we love each other; we don’t ever want to be with anyone else.”