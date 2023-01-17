Brittany snapped an Instagram selfie in April 2022. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, was gorgeous in green as she celebrated her friend’s birthday.

Although she’s married to a megastar country singer, Brittany has made a name for herself as a makeup artist and social media influencer.

The blonde beauty loves to share her personal life and beauty tips with her millions of followers on Instagram.

Showcasing one of her fashion-forward ensembles, Brittany recently gave a shoutout to a friend in her Instagram Stories.

Posing alongside three of her friends, Brittany’s outfit certainly stole the show. Never one to shy away from up-to-the-minute, fashionable outfits, she donned a black sweater paired with a green plaid miniskirt.

The hem of Brittany’s skirt – the Crystal Spike Plaid Virgin Wool Blend Miniskirt by AREA, available at Nordstrom for $358 – was encrusted in spikes and crystals with a V-shaped hemline, highlighting her tanned and toned legs, and the style of the skirt delivered preppy-meets-rockstar vibes.

Brittany accessorized her look with a variety of chunky, bejeweled necklaces and a simple bracelet. Brittany wore her platinum blonde, shoulder-length hair down in a side part, and her bronze-toned makeup palette highlighted her flawless complexion.

Pic credit: @britttanyaldean/Instagram

The mom of two sported a black manicure and held a red Solo cup and a backstage pass around her neck from one of Jason’s concerts.

Brittany dedicated her snap to her friend, Nashville-based makeup artist Beck Wainner, writing, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend @itsmadebybeck Love you, you talented queen you.”

Brittany shares her love of beauty and fashion as a social media influencer and businesswoman

With her impressive social media following – she boasts 2.4 million followers on her personal Instagram page, another 159,000 on her Xo Britt Aldean Instagram, and over 40,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel – Brittany has become a successful beauty and fashion influencer.

On her YouTube channel, where she describes herself as “a Nashville, TN-based Wife, Mother and Animal Lover, who is passionate about all things hair, skin, makeup, and beauty,” Brittany shares some of her makeup and hair tips with her fans.

Brittany’s Xo Britt Aldean line features clip-in hair extensions in 11 colors and ponytails in five different shades. She also offers her Iconic curling iron, hair extension hangers, scrunchies, and HERA Goddess hair products on her website.

As a lover of all things fashion and beauty, Brittany loves to share her tips and tricks with her fans. She took Us Weekly along for a makeup and hair tutorial in 2021 ahead of a red-carpet appearance at the CMAs.

Birthday girl Beck Wainner served as Brittany’s makeup artist for the evening, applying a Charlotte Tilbury lip liner topped with a London brand-based lipstick in a gorgeous mauve tone. Beck topped off the look with a Lawless lip gloss in a beige-pink color.

Brittany prefers a sleek look when it comes to her hair. Her hairstylist, Melissa McNabb, styled Brittany’s hair into a chic low bun, using Wow coconut cocktail hair products and edge control to tame flyaways and uphold her sleek, shiny look.

Following her early years as a model, singer, and NBA dancer, it’s clear that Brittany has found her niche as a beauty and fashion influencer, and her admirers can’t get enough of her trendy looks and beauty secrets.