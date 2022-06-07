Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in bikini at weekend pool party

Brittany and Jason Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is ushering in summer, and her recent pool party photos were stunning. The American Idol alum, who began dating singer Jason shortly after competing on the reality competition series, got her girls together for a massive pool celebration over the weekend, also updating her Instagram with the photos.

In her Monday share, the blonde beauty showed that her girl squad game is strong, even calling it her “kinda pool party” in her caption.

Jason Aldean’s wife knows how to throw a pool party

Brittany, 33, opened with a huge backyard crowd all posing for the camera. She’s gathered her besties and the drinks, with everyone posing on a lawn and backed by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Brittany was in the front row, crouched down and rocking a plunging orange bikini and shredded sheer pants, plus shades and a bandana as she grinned.

The gallery also included hired performers delivering some impressive and gymnast-style moves, plus a shot of Brittany dancing – she’d also decked out her backyard with a pop-up gazebo bar with “SHUCK YEAH” written across it.

Amusingly, “My Kinda Party” Hangover Kits were also included – clearly, this mom of two thinks of everything.

Taking to her caption, Brittany wrote: “My Kinda Pool Party was one for the books!”

Brittany, who once entered a model search for Victoria’s Secret, then showcased her fierce bikini body in her bright orange swim look, going witty with her caption as she glammed up in tinted aviator shades, writing: “Orange you glad it’s summertime.” Here, she added an orange emoji.

The party was held at Brittany and country singer Jason’s sprawling Tennessee mansion and organized by Erin Creighton of Creighton Events. The open bar even featured donuts from singer Christina Milian‘s Beignet Box company.

Jason Aldean says wife is a ‘great singer’

Jason might be the one pulling in the awards, but the 45-year-old has nothing but praise for his wife’s singing skills.

“She actually is a really great singer, and so I don’t know, I think if something came along… I think she’s a little… I think she would entertain it, but I think she’s a little shy with it,” he told Taste of Country Nights.

“I don’t know, I never say never and like I said, she’s a really good singer, so I think if something came along that made sense that I felt like would she would kind of shine in it, it’d definitely be something to consider,” Jason added.