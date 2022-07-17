Jason Aldean’s wife stuns for skintight spandex workout

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is keeping her bikini body in shape with a weekend workout.

The American Idol alum, 34, posted a quick story for her 2 million+ Instagram followers on Saturday night, delivering a fit check as she flaunted her fit figure and her gym style.

Going skintight, the mom of two prepped for her Polaris ride, showing off a stylish brown gym look and going all-in-one.

Giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money, Brittany filmed herself in selfie mode, indoors, and backed by chic wall hangings as she modeled a sleeveless bodysuit with a bike shorts finish.

Flaunting her toned legs, the North Carolina native added in comfy slippers and tinted shades, also holding a beverage container that might not have been holding water.

“Wine [check emoji], slippers [check emoji], Polaris ride time,” a caption read.

Brittany has been showing off the results of her workouts this summer. Earlier this year, the Nashville-based star threw a massive pool party for her besties, where she rocked up in a burnt orange swimsuit and bandana look.

“Orange you glad it’s summertime,” she amusingly captioned the June 2 post.

Jason Aldean’s wife says she’s ‘naturally active’

Brittany, married to 45-year-old country singer Jason since 2015, has opened up on snapping back into shape after welcoming two kids with her husband – the couple is raising kids Memphis and Navy.

“My go-to fitness routine is anything that’s just naturally active. I like to do activities,” she told People in 2019, adding that she doesn’t dig weight-lifting or treadmill runs.

“It’s just not fun,” she continued, here mentioning being a busy mom. “I can’t just pop in a gym all the time.”

Jason Aldean’s wife lost 40 pounds of baby weight, twice

Brittany gained the same 40 pounds for both of her pregnancies.

“You don’t feel like yourself and you get really down. I felt like if I took charge and focused on my health and what I was putting into my body, that would reflect on the outside,” she revealed of losing the baby weight. Also working hard to lose weight after their pregnancies have been moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus fashion mogul Jessica Simpson, who dropped 100 pounds after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae.

Brittany made headlines recently for enjoying a lawn-set Miami dinner date with Jason. The couple owns properties both in Nashville and in Florida.