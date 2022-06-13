Jason Aldean’s wife in thigh-skimming minidress for donuts

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is celebrating donuts in a leggy and mint-green minidress.

The 33-year-old American Idol alum, married to country singer Jason since 2015, was quick to name-drop another famous face on her Instagram last week, shouting out singer Christina Milian‘s Beignet Box donuts truck – also a fan is mogul Kim Kardashian.

Jason Aldean’s wife up for donuts in leggy look

The mom of two, followed by 2.5 million, posed all smiles with her kids and was backed by a Beignet Box truck in Nashville, TN. Milian’s brand was going pop-up for the CMA Fest, with fans seeing the truck’s green-and-white stripes, cute signage, and menu.

Brittany stunned in a casual and cinched-waist minidress with a sweater-style feel, showing off her toned and tan pins and rocking fun printed cowboy boots in black and white.

Posing with her hands near her hips as she sandwiched kids Memphis and Navy, Brittany sent out a big grin, writing:

“The @beignetbox is in Nashville this week for CMA Fest!!! They will be in 12 south until Wednesday, and riverfront park from Thursday-Sunday💚 Go say hi and get you some amazing beignets!!! 😋”

Husband Jason performed at this year’s CMA Fest, alongside country music faces including Carrie Underwood and Jessie James Decker. Brittany, meanwhile, has been making headlines for her June pool party as she shared bikini snaps from the event, plus a Florida getaway with Jason, 45. Brittany has also updated with a hand-in-hand shot with the love of her life – “Happy happy,” she wrote two days ago as she gazed into husband Jason’s eyes.

Jason Aldean says wife and kids are his inspiration

Earlier this year, Jason celebrated seven years of marriage to Brittany, also dishing on what inspires him as he spoke to Extra TV.

“Obviously, my family and my wife, my kids, just wanting to leave this cool legacy for them. You know, at some point when all this is over, kind of leave this legacy of music that they will always have forever,” he said. Meanwhile, Brittany, who got engaged to Jason in 2012, has revealed:

“Everybody’s like, “do you guys fight?’ Of course, we fight; we’re human. We fight about things, you know? He’s a huge hunter; I’m an animal activist,” adding: “Things happen, you know? So you have your moments where you just want to strangle each other, and we make that very clear. But, at the end of the day, we love each other; we don’t ever want to be with anyone else.”