Jason Aldean’s wife in swimsuit shows stunning body

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Country singer Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany has ramped up the summer vibes on her Instagram, this as she shares a massive gallery of photos marking her May fun. The 33-year-old American Idol alum, married to superstar music face Jason since 2015, updated her Instagram towards the start of the week, going “lately” in her caption and showing herself, her husband, and friends all enjoying the warm weather.

Brittany, who had peeped her swimsuit body in a bathroom selfie earlier this month, stunned in an array of summer-ready outfits, not limited to skimpy denim shorts, cute tanks, plus some swimwear.

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany welcomes Hot Girl Summer

The gallery opened with a couple’s date that included Brittany, Jason, plus another couple. All were posing amid greenery and on an outdoor path, with mom of two Brittany looking super fit in frayed denim shorts and a blue top, plus flip-flops.

A giant reminder of the popular couple’s rock-solid marriage came next as Brittany kissed her man on the cheek while out on the open water – further photos showed Brittany in Florida and from a swanky hotel lobby as she glammed up for a pool day, here wearing a cut-out and clasp-held blue bathing suit, plus a chic, knotted sarong.

Fans got boat vibes, photos of kids Memphis and Navy, plus fun nights out.

Former cheerleader Brittany did have singer aspirations as she partook in Season 11 of American Idol. Not long after, she and Jason were spotted getting cozy, and it went from that to engagement – of course, the happy marriage is well-known.

Brittany Aldean gushes over mega-star husband Jason

In 2021, the entrepreneur spoke to Taste of Country about being married to the You Make It Easy hitmaker. “He’s such a good person. He’s so humble and he’s really, really a great person. I try to encourage him to not be so interview-y and more real with everybody and just let them see you, because it’s really hard to not fall in love with him,” she said.



Speaking of Instagram, she continued: “Social media for him is work. Touring and music is not. He definitely sees it as a more of like an invasion sometimes. I have to tell him, you have so many fans out there and people that are really curious about what you’re doing … They don’t just want to see you in the studio, doing all the work things.”