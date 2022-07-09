Jason Aldean’s wife in swimsuit beats the summer heat

Brittany and Jason Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is beating the Florida heat by hitting up a water park with one of her kids.

The 34-year-old American Idol alum and wife to She’s Country singer Jason updated her Instagram stories ahead of the weekend to show what she’s been up to, and it looks like son Memphis (possibly daughter Navy, too) had fun.

Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in swimsuit for fun family day

The photo showed Brittany crouching down a little for a smiling shot with Memphis. Both were at a parking lot and under clear blue skies, also ready to hit the water.

Brittany showed off her sizzling tan and toned figure in a blue, white, and red print swimsuit with a low neckline.

The hair extensions founder wrote: “Waterpark kinda day” with a blue heart and water droplet emoji.

Brittany added statement shades and a chic black-and-leather backpack, also donning bright orange flip-flops as she held a water bottle. Little Memphis was already in his towel and swim gear.

Brittany Aldean and son at a waterpark parking lot. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany dedicates a huge part of her feed to her family life – that said, it’s been couples vibes of late as she and 45-year-old Jason enjoyed a Miami date night last week. Brittany and Jason’s main home is in Nashville, TN, but the couple does own a sprawling Florida property, one recently purchased and seemingly making for the perfect vacation home.

Jason Aldean and wife purchase sprawling Florida mansion

Brittany, married to Jason since 2015, has offered a tour of her new East Coast digs. “This is for those of you who love home decor. I personally am obsessed with interiors… so here’s our new Florida home for some potential inspo!” the blonde has told her 2 million Instagram followers.



Meanwhile, Jason told Music Mayhem Magazine:

“Well, we’ve had a couple houses in Florida and so we actually just bought a house. We’re not building one, but we bought one down there that we’re kind of having some stuff done to it and we haven’t stayed in it yet though. I love it.”

Brittany took a moment two months ago and in a rare share addressing the news – back in May, she shared a tender swimming pool hug with one of her kids to mark the Uvalde, Texas school shooting leaving 21 dead. “Soaking up all the love I can from them😔 Jesus be with the families who lost their angels and please heal this evil, evil world💔,” she wrote in a touching message.