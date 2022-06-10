Jason Aldean’s wife in plunging bikini impresses husband

Brittany and Jason Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean is seemingly impressed by his wife Brittany‘s bikini action. The country singer, married to Brittany since 2015, left a massive thumbs-up as his American Idol alum wife showcased her summer-ready bikini body this week, and his comment quickly shot up to be the most-liked.

Brittany made weekend headlines for throwing a massive pool party at the couple’s mansion. Fans also got a fit show as the blonde flaunted her snazzy outfit.

Jason Aldean’s wife stuns in tight plunging bikini

Sharing three photos, mom-of-two Brittany opened all boho vibes as she posed from an outdoor path and backed by greenery.

The entrepreneur highlighted her toned tummy and cleavage while in a structured and plunging orange bikini, also peeping high-waisted briefs to match and covering up slightly in an unusual and frayed pair of sheer cream pants.

Definitely opting for a Coachella vibe with her bandana and shades, Brittany showed off a golden tan, then reappeared for a full-length view with a swipe.

In the final photo, Brittany posed from behind as she wore flat sandals, here showing off her toned back. “Orange you glad it’s summertime,” she amusingly wrote with an orange emoji.

Brittany has numbers of likes to her posts disabled, but comments, which are limited, are visible. The star’s 2.5 million fans left plenty of replies, and they also had time to like 45-year-old Jason’s input – he swooped in to show he’s A-Okay with his wife’s photos.

“@brittanyaldean,” the You Make It Easy hitmaker wrote, adding three fire emoji, plus three heart-eye ones. The post was also liked by fellow country singer, 34-year-old Jessie James Decker.

Jason Aldean leaves a comment to wife Brittany’s photos. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife says opposites attract

Brittany has opened up on marriage to Jason – the couple started dating shortly after Brittany competed on American Idol.

“No, we do not agree on everything. We’re very, very different people. We’re from different families, different backgrounds, different everything,” she told ET. “So sometimes it’s easy to get into the mindset of, you know, ‘I’m right. This is how I was raised and this is what I believe to be true.’ And sometimes you just have to say, ‘OK, you know what, we’re different people and you think this way and it’s OK and I think this way and that’s OK too.'”

“So agreeing to disagree,” Brittany added. “You can argue sometimes but [it’s about] being aware of ‘OK, you know, we’re just different people and that’s OK.'”