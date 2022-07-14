Jason Aldean’s wife in bikini impresses on the beach

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany turned heads as she recently stunned in a skimpy swim look while enjoying Florida shores.

The 34-year-old former American Idol face was featured on country star Jason’s Instagram last weekend, where an ocean-set photo showed the 2015-married couple enjoying life out on the East Coast. Jason and Brittany reside in a Nashville, TN mansion, but Jason’s millions have also permitted a second sprawling property in Florida.

Jason Aldean’s wife looks amazing in bikini

The photo showed Jason and Brittany holding hands as they made their way out of the ocean and towards a sandy shore.

Seemingly having the place to themselves, the popular couple put on a strong love display – for both, it was also a body one as they showed off their summer physiques.

Brittany stunned in a plunging and strappy black bikini as she flaunted her cleavage, tiny waist, and toned legs. The mom of two added in a matching bucket hat while laughing in shades. Jason, 45, went shirtless as she flaunted some mean abs in light blue swim trunks.

“Always a fun day with this one,” the 2022 CMA Fest face wrote.

Marriage hasn’t weakened the flame between these two. On June 10, and while at Nissan Stadium for the CMA Fest, Jason posted a shot of himself in jeans and a cowboy hat and with Brittany all leggy in a denim playsuit. Brittany had her arms wrapped around Jason, who grinned for the camera and wrote:

“I got the hottest date at @cma fest 😍!! I had a blast playing the stadium last night. See you Sunday MYRTLE BEACH!! @ccmflive 🎸.”

Jason and Brittany got together shortly after the North Carolina native competed on American Idol. They tied the knot in Mexico in 2015. Two years later, they announced they were expecting their first baby.

Jason and Brittany Aldean welcome two kids

“The journey for us has been full of many happy times and also many tears,” Brittany told fans of the news. “The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!”

Meanwhile, Jason wrote: “Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn’t be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better.”

The couple welcomed son Memphis, then added daughter Navy. Jason also has two kids with ex-wife Jessica Ussery – Keely and Kendyl were born in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

Brittany is making her mark on social media. She’s followed by over 2 million on Instagram.