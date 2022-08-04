Jason Aldean’s wife goes wild in mini-skirt and corset top

Brittany Aldean rocked a zebra-print mini-skirt and a black corset for a recent outing. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, got in touch with her wild side as she posed in a glamorous, safari-worthy ensemble.

The 33-year-old stunner looked to be repeating a hot look she had shared a week ago with her Instagram fans, this time hopping onto her stories section to send followers a reminder that her outfit is available for purchase online.

Brittany looked svelte and classy in a mini-skirt and a corset top.

The mother of two rocked social media with her dazzling looks, keeping her blonde locks twisted up in a top-knot as she showed off her trim physique in the short, black top that let an angled peek of her midsection show through.

A fun, zebra-print mini-skirt decorated her slender hips and thighs, the fabric being jazzed up with two tiny slits that lay at the front.

Propping her hands on her hips, Brittany glowed with a summer tan and a perfectly made-up face, her eyes appearing to have a smoky shade on the lids while her cheekbones glittered with subtle bronzer sweeps and her lips glistened from her pink-hued gloss.

Showing off her legs by keeping her skin bare underneath the skirt, Brittany capped off the flirty outfit by adding a pop of color to her feet as she wowed in hot-pink, stiletto ankle boots.

The entire look can be found for sale at ShopStyle, with the top going for $80 alone while the skirt and heels have a combined total of $476 dollars.



Brittany Aldean wears plunging swimwear

While the wife of the famous country star may sometimes make waves with her politically-charged views, Brittany maintains a hold on her adoring fans as they continue to flock to her social media page for more.

In June, the blonde impressed not only her followers but also her husband when she shared a sizzling shot of herself wearing a plunging orange bikini.

Brittany was chic as she held her hair back with a bandana and gave a view of her abs while clad in a low-cut bikini top with matching bottoms that she covered up slightly with shredded pants.

Later in the summer, Brittany displayed her beach style, wearing another plunging two-piece as she enjoyed some family time with her kids.

Brittany Aldean starts a politically conservative clothing line

Brittany and Jason both stand by their political views, despite the backlash they have received at times for voicing their opinions and views.

In the winter of 2021, Brittany took her politics to the web, starting up a conservative-themed clothing line called Free Your Heart Apparel.

On the website, the heading reads, “This clothing line is meant to represent our core conservative values. It’s a reminder of how we all must stand up for our freedoms that have made this country so great. Your voice matters. God Bless America.”

At the time of launch, Brittany shared that certain items would only be available for a very limited time, including a sweatshirt that said “Unapologetically Conservative” and a long-sleeve shirt that had the words “Military Lives Matter” emblazoned on the front in big lettering.

Though some of those initial pieces have long since sold out, the site continues to feature other items of clothing for everyday wear.