Jason Aldean’s wife flaunts killer legs for Miami weekend

Jason Aldean enjoyed a romantic date with the love of his life, his wife, Brittany Aldean.

The 45-year-old country singer this weekend featured on his wife’s Instagram for a stunning lawn-set couples show. Brittany, 34, was stunning in a sexy slit dress, and it was vacay vibes galore as the twosome enjoyed a luxurious Miami setting. Jason and Brittany’s main property is a sprawling Nashville, TN one, but they also own digs out in Florida, and they aren’t bad.

Jason Aldean’s wife wows with killer legs on show

The photo showed Brittany and Jason posing on an impeccable lawn backed by open waters, greenery, plus a swanky distant property.

Showing off her killer pins in a strappy and slinky dark dress, Brittany delighted her two million followers as she cozied up to Jason, sending out a big smile and soft-waved hair as she went both classy and sexy.

The American Idol alum, married to Jason since 2015, tagged her husband as fans saw 2022 CMA Fest face Jason in a blue suit and white shirt.

“Miami,” Brittany wrote with a lighting bolt emoji.

This couple knows how to switch it up. Last month, and in full swing for the CMA Fest, Brittany shared a “happy happy” photo as she stunned in a denim jumpsuit while walking hand-in-hand with Jason – of course, the country face was in his trademark cowboy hat. Brittany also dedicates large portions of her feed to her motherhood role; she and Jason are raising kids, Memphis and Navy, in the public eye.

Jason Aldean’s wife admits marriage can be ‘tough’

The perks are obvious, but there’s a lesser-known side to Brittany and Jason’s marriage.

In 2020, the hair extensions founder opened up on the Get Real With Caroline Hobby podcast, revealing: “It’s tough, I’m not gonna lie. It’s tough, because they’re gone a lot and, you know, life on the road is a lot but, I don’t know, you kind of find your happy medium in it all.”

Further dishing on her marriage, Brittany added: “Everybody’s like, ‘do you guys fight?’ Of course we fight, we’re human,” she said. “We fight about things, you know? He’s a huge hunter, I’m an animal activist. Things happen, you know? So you have your moments where you just want to strangle each other and we make that very clear. But, at the end of the day, we love each other, we don’t ever want to be with anyone else.”