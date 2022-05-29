Jason Aldean’s wife flaunts figure to support troops

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is putting her sizzling figure on display as she and her country singer husband support the troops over Memorial Day weekend. The 33-year-old American Idol alum, married to hitmaker Jason since 2015, put on a joint show of solidarity via merch supporting the military on Saturday, and she’s pocketing the profits.

Posting to Instagram, the blonde stunned in a flawless look, and fans are likely hitting “shop” as a result.

Jason Aldean’s wife stuns for Memorial Day weekend support

In a photo shared with her 2.1 million followers on Saturday, Brittany posed twinning with her husband and wearing a green long-sleeved sweater with “MILITARY LIVES MATTER” written across it.

Showing off her tiny waist and long legs as she paired her sweater with caramel-colored pants and high heels, the mom of two looked drop-dead gorgeous with a full face of makeup and her peroxide-blonde locks worn down – Jason, meanwhile, wore the same shirt and jeans as he crouched down and rocked a baseball cap.

“Shop our Memorial Day Sale!! 15% off your purchase!!” a caption read, driving fans to check out the Brittany and Kasi clothing brand co-owned by Brittany.

The clothing and accessories label is also owned by Jason’s sister, Kasi Rosa Wicks.

Brittany’s support for issues recently faced by the U.S. has been strong. Last week, and in a sober post voicing concern over the Texas school shooting leaving 21 people dead, Brittany shared a video of herself cradling one of her children while in the pool. Speaking as a mother and an American, she wrote: “Soaking up all the love I can from them😔 Jesus be with the families who lost their angels and please heal this evil, evil world.”

Jason Aldean’s wife shops at Target with kids

It also looks like this former cheerleader hasn’t let the high life affect her mentality. In a down-to-earth post and showing herself shopping at Target with kids Memphis and Navy this year, the stunner flaunted her normie cart, writing: ” Even with lollipop bribes, it’s hard to get a good pic these days #alwaystarget.”

Lately, Brittany has been showing off her summer-ready swimsuit body, hitting up Florida for some time away and enjoying couple’s fun with husband Jason. Brittany is also followed by a fair few celebrity faces. Her Instagram is kept tabs on by Southbound singer and fellow American Idol face Carrie Underwood, country singer Jessie James Decker, plus gymnast Shawn Johnson.