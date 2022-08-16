Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shows off legs in tight crop top and matching shorts

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany showed off her shapely legs in shorts and a crop-top ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany showed off her incredible physique in an apricot orange crop top and matching shorts set.

Brittany Aldean might be married to Grammy award-winning country superstar Jason Aldean, but she proved that she can hold her own when it comes to garnering the attention of millions of adoring fans.

Brittany is a former NBA cheerleader and the work she has put in as a professional performer over the years is evident in her enviable figure.

The 33-year-old mom-to-son Memphis and daughter Navy shares a good mix of family adventures and sultry photos on social media, where she has amassed 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Although she’s no longer a dancer or a cheerleader, Brittany has kept herself in tip-top shape and recently treated her fans to a post in which her toned legs took center stage.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native took to Instagram this week, where she shared two photos of herself sporting gorgeous apricot-hued shorts and a crop-top set while visiting Sedona, Arizona.