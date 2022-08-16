Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shows off legs in tight crop top and matching shorts

Brittany Aldean shows off toned legs in crop top and flowy shorts
The blonde beauty wore her hair parted in the middle, with bobby pins holding back the hair around her face as she looked to the side and flashed her impeccable, bright smile for the camera.
Brittany’s outfit showcased her incredible figure – she wore a form-fitting, apricot orange-colored crop top with elastic ties on the sides and subtle ribbing paired with matching shorts. Brittany’s matching shorts had an elastic waist, and their crinkled, flowy appearance perfectly complemented her curvy figure.
A swipe right revealed a panned-out shot of Brittany, posing against a backdrop of gorgeous green foliage and showing off her outfit’s accessories. The Brittany & Kasi co-owner opted for a matching orange handbag and clear heels with orange straps to tie the look together. Brittany opted for a serious expression in the second slide, glancing at the ground as she posed for the photo.
Sticking with the orange theme, Brittany simply captioned the post, “🍊🧡.”
Brittany’s husband Jason Aldean isn’t as fond of sharing on social media
Although the South Beach Diet ambassador loves sharing her life with her followers on social media, her country superstar husband Jason isn’t as fond of posting to Instagram.
Last year, Brittany said of Jason, “Social media for him is work. Touring and music is not. He definitely sees it as a more of like an invasion sometimes. I have to tell him, ‘You have so many fans out there and people that are really curious about what you’re doing. … They don’t just want to see you in the studio, doing all the work things.'”
Even though Jason doesn’t share his wife’s love of sharing on social media, Brittany still thinks the world of her husband, adding, “He’s such a good person. He’s so humble and he’s really, really a great person.”