Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shares adorable photo of kids: ‘Couldn’t you just eat them up’

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shared a sweet snap of their kids, Memphis and Navy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Brittany Aldean, the wife of superstar country singer Jason Aldean, shared a sweet photo of their kids, Memphis and Navy, that had her wanting to “eat them up.”

The 34-year-old former model, singer, dancer, and cheerleader has amassed a large following on social media, thanks partly to her famous husband.

Brittany’s Instagram is filled with many pics of her family, including her and Jason’s photogenic kiddos, 4-year-old son Memphis and 3-year-old daughter Navy.

Brittany Aldean shares adorable pic of daughter Navy and son Memphis

The North Carolina native shared a sweet snap of Memphis and Navy cheesing for the camera to kick off the weekend. She captioned the post, “Couldn’t you just eat them up☺️”

In the adorable photo, look-alike siblings Navy and Memphis leaned in for a sweet photo op. Navy wore her hair back in a ponytail and gave a closed-mouth smile to the camera while her big brother Memphis opened his mouth, offering a toothy grin in his backward-worn ball cap.

Brittany’s loyal Instagram followers agreed that Memphis and Navy looked sweet enough to “eat them up” and took to the comments to gush over the adorable, blonde-haired, blue-eyed siblings.

Brittany’s followers gush over adorable photo

Jason Aldean’s sister and wife to fellow country music star Chuck Wicks, Kasi Wicks, told Brittany, “I miss them!! 😩🤍🤍”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alyssa Salerno of Siesta Key fame chimed in, “The cutest babes 😍”

Brittany’s cute photo share received plenty more likes and comments, with some of her fans telling her that Memphis and Navy are the “most gorgeous ever” and others gushing over the “sweet babies.”

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany’s journey to motherhood was not one without struggles and obstacles. Both Memphis and Navy were conceived via IVF — as Brittany was diagnosed with endometriosis — a journey about which Brittany has been open.

Speaking with Elizabeth Joy, host of the Babes & Babies Podcast, in 2018, Brittany detailed her and Jason’s path to becoming parents.

“The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was such a roller coaster and so difficult,” the former NBA cheerleader shared.

She added, “It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day.”

Although Brittany and Jason are happily married now, their relationship didn’t start on the best of terms. The duo was spotted locking lips in 2012. At the time, Jason was still legally married to his now-ex-wife, Jessica Ussery — with whom he shares two teenage daughters, Keeley and Kendyl — which didn’t sit well with his and Brittany’s critics, who deemed Brittany a “homewrecker.”

Jason and Brittany received plenty of backlash for their relationship and tried to keep it under wraps until eventually confirming they were a couple in 2014, then tying the knot in 2015. The couple currently splits their time between Jason’s home state of Tennessee and Florida, where they recently purchased a new home.