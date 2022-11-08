Jasmine Tookes attends the Revolve Festival in April 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jasmine Tookes looked stunning as she took a mirror selfie wearing a neutral outfit this week.

The former Victoria’s Secret model looked ready for business as she wore a beige knitted cardigan and cream straight-leg pants.

She accessorized her look with a chunky gold link chain and wore black slip-on mules by Raye at Revolve.

Jasmine wore her long dark hair pulled back in a crocodile clip and wore large aviator-style glasses with blue-light lenses.

The 31-year-old captioned her preppy look “Business Jas” as she posed in the mirror and shared other images of her grabbing a coffee before sitting at her laptop in the sun.

Jasmine shared the set of images with her 6.4 million Instagram followers.

Pic credit: @jastookes/Instagram

Jasmine Tookes stuns in a classic outfit

Jasmine seems to be favoring classic looks and neutral, tailored pieces at the moment. Earlier this week she shared another outfit that lacked color but was still seriously chic.

The stunning model wore a knitted cream dress with a beige wool coat thrown around her shoulders. She added depth to her look by wearing some dark brown mock croc knee-high boots and a brown Gucci bag.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posed in her gorgeous home, which it seems she also decorates in a neutral color palette!

Jasmine Tookes glows with an Augustinus Bader collab

Jasmine recently posted a post in collaboration with the luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader.

She shared a video of her removing her makeup, before applying the brand’s renowned Rich Cream.

Jasmine’s skin is flawless anyway, but adding the cream does give her a boost as she noted in a caption for the post, “The @augustinusbader Rich Cream provides my skin with a much needed boost of hydration and radiance this holiday season. The Rich Cream is the perfect remedy for party season skin. #AugustinusBader #abpartner #TheCreamThatWorks (Filmed lastnight 🤎).”

It was also hard not to notice Jasmine’s stunning engagement ring as she applied the face cream. The 7-carat oval-cut diamond apparently cost $250,000 and was custom-made, taking over eight months to complete.

We can safely say it’s an eyecatcher for sure!

Jasmine got married to Juan David Borrero, who is a business developer for Snapchat and also the son of the Vice President of Ecuador, in August 2021. The couple has been together since 2016 and got engaged in September 2020.