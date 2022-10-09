Jasmine Tookes stuns braless under plunging blazer with just the right amount of bling

Jasmine Tookes looked stunning in a chic blazer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Stunning model Jasmine Tookes looked sensational in a new snap this week as she modeled a chic black suit.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jasmine posted photos of herself wearing a tailored black suit, which featured a thin sparkly trim along the collar and edge of the blazer.

The seam lining of the suit pants was the same, adding a touch of bling to an otherwise simple but classy outfit.

The 31-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel went braless under the jacket, offering a plunging view of her gorgeous skin in the garment.

The suit jacket had button and pocket detailing, some of which were covered by Jasmine’s long dark locks that she styled with a soft wave in a middle parting.

She posed against a neutral background, with a hand casually in her pants pocket, showcasing a beautiful silver watch and a sparkling ring.

Her nails were perfectly manicured, and her makeup was flawlessly beautiful. She opted for neutral shades of brown for her eye makeup, rocking a smoky glam eye and a gorgeous nude lip.

In another Story post, she treated fans to a closeup, posing seductively for the camera, parting her lips, and holding the collar of her jacket.

She later posted a grid post featuring the images, plus a couple of extras. She showed off the watch on her wrist and tagged the luxury Swiss brand TAG Heuer.

We learned that Jasmine is not only a model but is talented at makeup too, as she wrote in her caption, “An evening in Paris with @tagheuer 🤎 Makeup by me, Hair by @rickymothair // @carythestylist”

Model Jasmine Tookes has own activewear line

The American beauty has been keeping busy with a new business venture this year, as she launched her very own activewear line, Joja.

She launched the clothing collection with a friend and fellow model, Josephine Skriver, also of Victoria’s Secret Fame.

Speaking to Page Six, the duo said that while researching, they studied their most and least favorite activewear brands with the goal of creating something that would flatter the female form but would also remain functional.

Jasmine said, “We’ve always been very inspired by fashion and also very inspired by fitness, so we thought it’d be really fun for us to come together and build Joja as a brand, to combine both fashion and fitness together.”

More recently, they have released a new bodysuit into their collection, which Jasmine promoted via Instagram with a series of images.

She wore the bodysuit, which was skintight to her body, showing off her model physique, and accessorized it with various pieces of gold jewelry on her hands and wrists.

A swipe through the photoset showed Jasmine posing with a fellow model, who wore a nude color option of the garment. We could see from the additional images that the bodysuit had a large cutout section, perfect for wearing underneath backless dresses.

The Synchronized Bodysuit comes in 3 color options, a Black, a Nude, and a Blue, and is priced at $84.00. They can be purchased on the Joja website.

Jasmine also has a thriving YouTube career

Not only is she a model and a fashion brand owner, but Jasmine also has a popular YouTube channel. The channel was created in 2016 and garnered about 139k subscribers.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret model gives her fans a new perspective on her as a person. They get a chance to view various videos, from behind-the-scenes looks on photoshoots to a snippet of her actual wedding video.