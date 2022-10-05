Jasmine Tookes shows off amazing legs in gorgeous green blazer and matching miniskirt

Jasmine Tookes arriving at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Even without a runway, Jasmine Tookes knows how to show off her model walk. The supermodel recently shared a video of herself strutting at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show.

The model showed up to the event in an all-green monochrome outfit. A new take on business chic, jasmine wore a bright green blazer set with a matching skirt to highlight her long legs.

No stranger to accessorizing, she pulled the look together with a coordinating belt, and a tiny black Louis Vuitton bag.

Jasmine seemed to really enjoy her time at the event captioning her photo, “Thank you for having me @louisvuitton. I need every single bag from that runway! Truly amazing.”

The 31-year-old model shared eight different pictures in the green look for her 6.3 million Instagram followers.

The supermodel joins the ranks of many celebrities who have been showing off their high-class looks during Paris Fashion Week. Jasmine, earlier this week, also attended the Givenchy and Messika Jewelry Fashion Week shows, showing her timeless high-class outfits.

Jasmine Tookes has her own fashion line

Jasmine’s involvement in fashion goes way beyond just walking on the runway and going to fashion shows. The model recently started a new business venture, earlier this year, with best friend and fellow model, Josephine Skriver.

The best friends launched an activewear line called, Joja. The name is derived from their joint Instagram handle that combined both of their names. The account itself focused on their friendship and their love for fitness, so it made sense to keep that name for their brand.

When Jasmine was interviewed for Page Six, she explained the reasons for creating the line saying, “Josephine and I have been in the fashion industry for the last 12 years of our lives, and we’ve been able to see the ins and outs of what goes on behind the scenes of, you know, modeling for a brand,”

Jasmine continued on saying, “We’ve always been very inspired by fashion and also very inspired by fitness, so we thought it’d be really fun for us to come together and build Joja as a brand, to combine both fashion and fitness together.”

Jasmine also has a thriving YouTube career

Jasmine Tookes is not only a model but a YouTube personality. The channel was created in 2016 and garnered about 139k subscribers.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret model gives her fans a new perspective on her as a person. They get a chance to view a variety of videos from behind-the-scenes looks on photoshoots to a snippet of her actual wedding video.