Jasmine Tookes looks fit and toned while modeling lacy pink lingerie

Jasmine Tookes has been rocking some pink lingerie. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model Jasmine Tookes looked absolutely on fire as she modeled some pink lingerie this week.

The American model took to Instagram to show off a video featuring a series of shots from a photoshoot where she looked super fit and toned.

Tookes was standing in a wood-paneled studio wearing skimpy and bright pink lingerie and very little else. She did accessorize with some star-shaped gold earrings and a gold watch. She also had a small band on one of her fingers.

Her bare feet showed off a pink pedicure that matched her nails.

Jasmine Tookes looked amazing in pink lingerie photoshoot

The model showed off her beautiful long and toned legs and stroked her shoulders as she occasionally glanced seductively at the camera.

Tookes posted the images to her 5.9 million followers, and at the time of writing, the post had picked up over 20,000 likes.

Tookes’s fans predictably bombarded the comments sections with lots of heart emojis and high praise.

One fan wrote, “Incredible as always,” while another typed out, “that color looks great on you,” and another simply put “So sexy” with a load of heart emojis.

Pic credit: @jastookes/Instagram

But the praise for Jasmine’s stunning good looks didn’t end there. Many gobsmacked fans couldn’t get beyond one word to describe the model’s beauty.

Some of those words included, but weren’t limited to, “Goddess,” “Woww,” “Beautiful,” and “Gorgeous.”

Pic credit: @jastookes/Instagram

According to the Daily Mail, the lingerie was courtesy of Lounge Underwear, and the set would cost any potential customers a little over $48.

Jasmine Tookes has been showing off her style at Cannes Film Festival

The model is just back from the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France, where she joined numerous other models in flaunting her fashion sense and toned body.

At the Festival, she wowed fans with several long gowns, including a yellow dress with a huge train that she wore to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. Tookes posted a few pics to her Instagram account.

She later took to a screening of Armaggeddon Time in a sharp silver number. She also posted images of that outfit from her iPhone to Instagram and said goodbye to Cannes. In the caption, she wrote: “a few from my iphone 📸 Goodbye Cannes.”

Tookes wasn’t the only celebrity showing off at Cannes; Kristen Stewart and Cindy Kimberly both also wowed with their fashion style at the Film Festival,

Since Cannes, Tookes has been in South Africa, where she visited Kruger National Park and saw some zebras, lions, elephants, and giraffes. She then hot-footed it over to the Maldives.