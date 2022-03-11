Jared Leto wears a sheer top and leopard print coat at Morbius premiere, holds hands with Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona is Jared Leto’s love interest in the movie Morbius. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Jared Leto rocks a leopard-print coat while posing with his stunning co-star Adria Arjona at the Mexico City premiere of his new movie Morbius.

The highly-anticipated Marvel-based superhero movie Morbius has been delayed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jared Leto and Adria Arjona made a stylish pair in Mexico’s capital as they promoted the big-budget movie to a large crowd of fans.

Jared Leto wears a sheer top with a leopard-print coat

The 50-year-old actor hit the red carpet in a see-through black shirt under a long leopard-print coat for a rockstar look.

The actor completed the outfit with black pants and shiny gold high-heel boots for his red carpet appearance.

Jared Leto let his hair flow as he added amber-tinted large sunglasses as he held hands with his co-star as they posed for photos.

His co-star Adria Arjona stunned in a low-cut black dress with thin straps over her shoulders.

The beautiful Puerto-Rican actress wore black heels with ankle straps and painted her nails black, rocking stud earrings for an accessory.

Leto promoted the movie premiere on his Instagram account.

The Oscar-winning actor plays Dr. Michael Morbius in the lead role, opposite Ajorna, who plays his fiance, scientist Martine Bancroft.

Morbius is the latest film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. According to the synopsis, the movie’s premise is as follows:

“Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Leto is seen transforming into a vampire in the trailer. The movie cast also includes Tyrese Gibson, Michael Keaton, Matt Harris, and Tom Forbes.

Jared Leto was snubbed in the Oscars for House of Gucci role

Leto and his acclaimed co-star Lady Gaga were left out of the Oscar nominees despite the rave reviews.

The pair of former Oscar winners, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto were snubbed by the 94th Academy Awards.

The musician and actor garnered critical praise for his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in the star-studded movie. In an interview with Deadline, Leto spoke about the character.

“Paolo is an unsung hero in the Gucci story, he was unheard and unseen by those closest to him, his family,” explains Leto, “He was a force to be reckoned with and there’s still a lot of his work that’s still intact and celebrated.”