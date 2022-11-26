Jared Leto stuns shirtless on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jared Leto showed off his incredible physique on the beach.

The recipient of the NME Award for Hottest Man in 2012 was shirtless, and his abs took center stage in the photo. The camera captured his incredible abs along with his sculpted shoulders and muscled arms.

Jared paired his shirtless figure with white pants featuring a drawstring that hugged the star’s hips.

The 50-year-old actor wore his long brown hair loose and let it sway in the wind around his full beard. He accessorized with dark sunglasses to protect his eyes, a cord necklace, and a bracelet on his right wrist.

Jared stood on a beach that was nearly as breathtaking as he was. The ocean rippled with life under a blue sky, and the sand was freckled with footprints.

The Hollywood star’s overall look was impressive and happy to be spending quality time under the sun. He posted the photo to Instagram with an array of blue emojis, and it earned well over 300,000 likes.

Jared Leto promotes Twentynine Palms skincare products

There’s no doubt that Jared’s skin is completely defying time, and he looks incredible. Brands like Twentynine Palms are lucky to have beautiful stars like Jared to promote their products.

Jared posted a couple of photos to Instagram and included in his caption, “@twentyninepalms available online now! 💜💜💜 Link in bio.”

Jared was in the photo, posing behind a line of the skincare products. He sported a gray suit jacket, accessorized with a necklace and a ring on his left ring finger.

The ends of his long brown hair were dyed a bright pink that paired nicely with the purple packaging of the skincare products. The actor gazed stoically into the camera with one hand placed over his jacket.

Jared Leto visits Paris

Jared also shared a series of photos on Instagram showing his trip to Paris, and it looks like the actor had a fantastic time.

He took a selfie in front of the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France. He posed so that it looked like he was touching the top of the pyramid with his index finger.

The star wore a black jacket and accessorized with dark sunglasses to protect his eyes. His pink-dyed hair contrasted beautifully against the bright blue sky.

The series of photos earned well over 250,000 likes, and the post was flooded with over 1,900 comments.