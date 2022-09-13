Jared Leto shows off eccentric style for Zero Bond party during NYFW

Jared Leto wore an eccentric outfit during NYFW. Pic credit: ©Image Collect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jared Leto looked unsuprisingly eccentric as he turned up in a multi-colored smock for the Zero Bond party during New York Fashion Week.

The Morbius star sported a flowing Gucci outfit with a floral body and bright yellow, blue and white sleeves.

Underneath, he wore silk orange leggings above sandals and neon pink socks.

He topped it off with a baseball cap and necktie while a man-bag was slung over his shoulder.

The zany look seemed more suited to the circus but was what we’ve come to expect from the outlandish actor, who is frequently seen in flamboyant attire.

And it’s sure to have made him stand out at Zero Bond, an exclusive social club for the rich and famous.

Certainly, Jared looked perfectly at ease as he was snapped, strutting his way to the glamorous gathering.

Actor Jared Leto stood out during New York Fashion Week. Pic credit: JosiahW/Backgrid

Jared Leto wears sheer top to premiere

Monsters and Critics told how Jared showed up to the Morbius premiere in a sheer top and leopard print coat.

The 50-year-old actor added shiny gold high-heel boots to the daring ensemble for his red carpet appearance.

He also added amber-tinted large sunglasses as he held hands with his co-star Adria Arjona while they posed for photos.

Adria stunned in a low-cut black dress with thin straps over her shoulders.

The beautiful Puerto Rican actress wore black heels with ankle straps and painted her nails black, rocking stud earrings as an accessory.

Jared Leto’s rock-hard abs for birthday pic

Jared also showed off his toned physique as he celebrated his 50th birthday.

Jared posted a shirtless selfie, which displayed his rock-hard abs. He was oiled-up with wet hair as he held a slice of rainbow cake.

He also had blood in his mouth like a vampire.

The pic made fans question how the ageless actor looked so young as he turned half a century. But his Instagram page shows how the actor and musician leads an active lifestyle to maintain his figure.

In posts last year, he took photos from the Yosemite national park, partaking in mountain climbing and cycling.

When not hiking a mountain, Jared stays in shape with indoor climbing gyms.

He also credits sleep and diet for his excellent health.

In an interview with GQ, Jared spoke about his diet when the then-41-year-old was asked how he looked ten years younger than his age. He revealed he refrains from alcohol and started his vegetarian-based diet at about 20 years old.

“I still have plenty of vices, but alcohol isn’t one of them. It’s probably just down to sleep and diet, he said to the publication, continuing:

“If you travel long haul a lot or don’t sleep much, it’s not going to last very long, that’s for sure. I’m pretty healthy, so I think that helps a lot. I’ve been that way for a long time – 20 solid years of eating vegetarian/vegan and taking care of myself. That probably helps the preservation process.”