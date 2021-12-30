Jared Leto flashes abs in shirtless photo to celebrate 50th birthday

Actor and musician Jared Leto starred in Suicide Squad as The Joker. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Jared Leto is set to play a vampire in an upcoming movie, but some fans are convinced the ageless star is one in real life.

For his 50th birthday earlier this week, Leto posted a shirtless selfie, which displayed his rock-hard abs.

The Suicide Squad actor appeared to be on the set for his upcoming vampire movie and took the opportunity to take a sizzling selfie.

The 50-year-old actor appeared shirtless with oiled-up and with wet hair as he held a slice of rainbow cake.

He also had blood in his mouth like a vampire.

The pic led fans to question how the ageless actor looks so young, turning half a century this week.

“Thx for all the bday wishes! ♥️🍰🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Leto wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo with more than 1 million likes.

It is unclear whether the photo was taken on a movie set, and Jared Leto, who is a known method actor, may have been staying in character for his role in the upcoming movie Morbius.

He plays Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who becomes a vampire after attempting to cure himself.

Jared Leto has showed off his athletic side on Instagram

Leto’s Instagram page shows how the actor and musician leads an active lifestyle to maintain his figure.

In one post earlier this month and in November, he took a series of photos from the Yosemite national park, partaking in mountain climbing and cycling.

When he is not hiking a mountain, Leto stays in shape with indoor climbing gyms.

Leto credits sleep and diet for his youthful appearance

In an interview with GQ, Leto spoke about his diet when the then-41-year-old was asked how he looked ten years younger than his age. He revealed he refrains from alcohol and started his vegetarian-based diet at about 20 years old.

“I still have plenty of vices, but alcohol isn’t one of them. It’s probably just down to sleep and diet, he said to the publication, continuing:

“If you travel long haul a lot or don’t sleep much, it’s not going to last very long, that’s for sure. I’m pretty healthy, so I think that helps a lot. I’ve been that way for a long time – 20 solid years of eating vegetarian/vegan and taking care of myself. That probably helps the preservation process.”

Leto juggles a successful acting career with a musical one; he is the lead singer and primary songwriter for the band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The rock band has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, with their latest album released in 2018.

As an actor, he has earned critical praise, picking up nominations for a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award along the way.