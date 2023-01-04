January Jones is stunning in an elegant gown with black lace for Rodarte. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

January Jones looked wild and daring in a custom Rodarte gown earlier this week.

A social media page for Rodarte shared a few looks of the Mad Men actress rocking the garment.

January apparently enjoyed the images, reposting them on her Instagram Story.

Although January’s 1.1 million Instagram followers couldn’t publicly comment on the shots, it would be fair to assume that some of her fans appreciated the photos.

The actress was a vision in an over-the-top long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline.

The bold garment had a mixture of animal prints, with leopard and zebra adding to the wild vibe.

The dress also had lace detailing, adding a feminine touch to the captivating look. Each shoulder was exaggerated with extra fabric and ruching to give a shoulder pad look to the ensemble.

January Jones stuns in wild Rodarte gown

As for January, she paired the animal print dress with a bright red lip. Her blonde tresses were straight in a bob, with curled ends falling just above her shoulders. She sported blended bangs, adding volume to her platinum tresses.

January rocked a bare neckline, opting not to wear a necklace.

In one shot, she sat on an off-white couch while striking a pose and gazing at the camera.

January shouted out sisters Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, who founded Rodarte in 2005, praising the women for their fashion skills.

She wrote in white text over one of the images how the sisters were her favorite besides her own. January also added a red heart emoji for good measure.

Pic credit: @januaryjones/Instagram

Another image saw January by the window, with natural light pouring in through the window pane.

Pic credit: @januaryjones/Instagram

As fans could likely tell, January has taken great care of herself over the years.

January has enjoyed a modeling career alongside her acting career and recently starred in a new campaign.

January Jones serves as Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 face

January became the face of Jonathan Simkhai for the Fall 2022 collection by the designer.

As Paper magazine revealed, January and Jonathan have been longtime friends, so the collaboration was a natural fit.

January gave her best Twiggy impression for a campaign that was mod-inspired with a 60s vibe.

January is no stranger to the era; her breakout role in Mad Men took place during that time period.

As 2023 arrives, it will be exciting to see what the versatile talent does next.