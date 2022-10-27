January Jones pictured at the 14th Annual Oceana SeaChange Summer Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

January Jones is attached to her phone and has a selfie to prove it.

The actress is best known for her starring role as Betty Draper in the hit series Mad Men, appearing in all seven seasons.

She recently ended her seven-year movie hiatus in the upcoming action-thriller God Is a Bullet. Jones stars opposite Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Andrew Dice Clay.

In 2020, Jones starred in the Netflix series Spinning Out opposite Kaya Scodelario.

The 44-year-old actress shared a photo in which she posed topless in her shower on her Instagram Story, along with a caption explaining how the image came about.

“Literally walked into the shower with my head down and phone in my hands. When I realized it I laughed at myself and took this selfie. This is an issue. And I will deal with it after I post it on Instagram.”

Pic credit: @januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones is featured in the Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 campaign

Jonathan Simkhai tapped January Jones, who is also a model, for his fall 2022 campaign.

The stunning actress shared photos from the campaign with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. She modeled a pink sequin dress from the collection in one of the photos, sporting a short blonde bob.

In another snap, Jones had her hair slick back as she folded her arms to pose in a light grey embellished blazer.

The vibe of the campaign was reminiscent of 60s fashion, similar to January’s character on the series Mad Men.

January Jones opens up about potentially having more children

In 2011, the actress welcomed a son named Xander and had never revealed the father’s identity.

She was previously linked to The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and dated Jason Sudeikis, Josh Groban, and Jim Carrey.

During an appearance on the podcast Race to 35, Jones opened up about freezing her eggs and having the option of having more children in the future, according to Yahoo.

Jones said that while she “can’t even imagine going back to having baby and a toddler,” she wants the option to have another child should she ever meet a partner who wants to start a family.

“What if I meet someone and he hasn’t had any children and he wants to, and I’m like, ‘Well I’m old as f***’ and I can’t have them?” she said.

Jones continued, “But, I could use the eggs or use a surrogate. I just like having the options. I like having backup plans. That’s a little OCD of me.”

She also spoke about the cost of freezing eggs and revealed that there is only a 15% chance they would survive.