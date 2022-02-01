January Jones slays in a silken lingerie-style dress with see-though lace cut-outs for belated 44th birthday

January Jones was a knock-out in her most recent Instagram post as she showed off her sexy side. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

January Jones showed off her slim body in a new post to social media recently to celebrate her birth month.

January recently turned 44

The former Made Men actress, who turned 44 on January 5th, slayed in a silken, grayish-blue-hued dress with black lace cut-outs that allowed for snippets of skin to peek through at the top of her chest, along her midriff, and at her thighs.

January posed in her bathroom for the selfie series before sharing a snap from a group celebration for a belated birthday bash in her honor.

The actress captioned the shots with “Here’s to me, Mrs. Robinson 🎶 belated bday dinner with my girls!” and had fans going crazy.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ an angel” wrote one follower, with others penning things like “🔥🔥🔥🔥 happy birthday love” and “What a lovely, magnificent woman you are; thanks for sharing! 😍❤️🔥👏.”

January set the internet on fire with a topless selfie

Not one to shy away from taking some risque pics, January, who once dated Nick Viall from The Bachelor, posted a sizzling photo last summer that had the internet going crazy.

January shared a topless snap to her social media, wearing nothing but lacy black underwear and some tape across her chest.

The photo, which can be seen on her Instagram page, had all her fans falling all over themselves as they gawked at the actress’ tone physique.



Seven weeks ago, January shared some more hot photos as she posed in a sexy black halter top that revealed her abs as the material swept around the sides of her belly.

Donning super tight black pants with knee-high boots, the actress threw on a black-and-white checkered jacket for a few photos in the series and even posed for a gorgeous photo with actress Kiernan Shipka who portrayed her daughter, Sally Draper, in Mad Men.

With some recent television credits under her belt, namely The Last Man on Earth, Spinning Out, and The Politician, January is currently in post-production for a new film entitled God is a Bullet directed by Nick Cassavetes.

The movie, which also stars Ethan Suplee and Maika Monroe, is set to be a crime thriller that follows the path of a vice detective who finds his ex-wife murdered and his daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult.

There is no official release date set for the movie.