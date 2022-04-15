January Jones shows off ‘hot granny’ swimsuit

January Jones smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

January Jones has admitted she’s sending out “mixed messages,” this as she updates her Instagram in a swimsuit-come dress. The 44-year-old Mad Men alum remains a firm favorite with her swimwear photos, although her Friday share offered a little something different.

January updated for her 1.1 million followers just in time for the weekend, posting a plunging and girly pink look that definitely flaunted her curves. The blonde also delivered her signature sense of humor as she queried whether her getup was a bathing suit or a dress.

January Jones stuns with cheeky swimsuit look

Thrilling her fans with her cleavage on show, the Spinning Out star posed outdoors, from her L.A. home, and backed by a chic circular staircase. Big-time showing off her figure, the mom of one rocked a plunging and 50s-style one-piece with a cinched waist and a halterneck finish.

The thigh-skimming number boasted sheer frill detailing at the thigh, with January also tagging luxury designer Dolce & Gabbana for her shades.

January flashed her pearly whites as she flirted with the camera while smiling, with a caption explaining a little more.

“Mixed messages I know. Is it a dress or a swimsuit, is it baby doll or hot granny, (also I realize I’m too pale to be in the sun but it’s morning and I’m headed straight inside),” she wrote.

January raked in an easy 33,000+ likes in just four hours. The star has been throwing out plenty of humor this year, with January (the month) seeing her celebrate turning one year older. Posting another swimsuit selfie, this time in a leopard-print look, Jones told her followers:

“Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday. I’ve always been of the theory that Age is But a Feeling. And despite a rough last wk or so I’m feeling really good, really grateful and around maybe 27 (but wiser ☺️).”

January Jones reveals her self-care

January has also been opening up on her self-care and her fitness as she approaches 45. Last year, she spoke to Shape, dishing on her love of Lagree Pilates and stating:

“Two or three years ago I started doing barre classes, and after that I took regular private Pilates lessons. Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates. I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle.”

January also revealed a love of salmon, French fries, pasta, and veggies.